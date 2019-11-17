Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore's Exports Fell Sharply in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 07:53pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Singapore's non-oil exports fell sharply in October due to declines in most key markets and a high comparison base.

The headline number, which measures exports of goods made in Singapore, fell 12.3% on year in October compared with an 8.1% fall in September, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Monday. The median estimate from a poll of analysts by The Wall Street Journal was for a 12.0% drop.

On a seasonally adjusted on-month basis, non-oil exports fell 2.9% after September's 3.3% decrease.

Shipments of electronics, which make up roughly a third of total exports, fell 16.4% on year in October after a 24.8% fall in the previous month. On month, exports of electronics rose.

Non-electronic goods fell 11.0% on year compared with a 2.3% fall in September.

Shipments of pharmaceuticals, a highly volatile component of Singapore's exports, declined 36.0% on year in October, after a 26.7% fall in the previous month. The steep decline was mainly because of last year's high comparison base, according to the statement.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 63.24 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI -0.05% 57.7 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Binding agreement to acquire interest in Super Pit
PU
08:24pOil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:15pWARRUMBUNGLE SHIRE COUNCIL : Christmas Kerbside Hard Waste Collection
PU
08:00pDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Fuel group implements additional fuel quality checks under enforcement agreement with Department
PU
08:00pRESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
PU
07:57pAsia shares in waiting mode ahead of Fed, ECB events
RE
07:53pSingapore's Exports Fell Sharply in October
DJ
07:38pSingapore exports shrink for eighth month, miss estimates
RE
07:34pCurrencies off to cautious start, China-U.S. trade deal in focus
RE
07:30pMaduro says 'thank God' for dollarisation in Venezuela
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
2Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Made in China - Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals
4NIO INC. : NIO Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
5ARIUL FISH LLC : of Korea Launches Fish Product 'Golden Tongue Sole' Great for Health in Autumn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group