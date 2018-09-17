Log in
Singapore's Exports Growth Slows in August

09/17/2018 | 02:47am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil domestic exports growth slowed as expected in August, dragged by electronics products.

Exports of goods made in Singapore rose 5.0% in August compared with a year earlier, after a 11.0% gain in July, trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore said Monday.

The median estimate from a poll of seven economists by The Wall Street Journal was for August exports to expand 5.3% from a year earlier.

Compared with the previous month, exports rose 0.4% in seasonally adjusted terms, after expanding 3.6% in July. The poll of economists had projected a 1.0% contraction in August.

The main drag to growth came from electronics shipments, which contracted 1.5% on year in August, after a 5.8% decline in July.

Exports of non-electronic products grew 7.8% on year from an expansion of 18.6% in the previous month. Growth in pharmaceutical exports eased to 33.4% on year, after more than doubling in July.

Singapore's shipments to China, its biggest export destination, fell 17.8% in August from a year earlier, compared with a 3.9% on-year fall in the previous month, the data showed.

Exports to the European Union rose 14.1% on year, slowing from a 20.1% gain in July, while shipments to the U.S. rose 29.3% after a 33.7% gain in the previous month.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

