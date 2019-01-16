Singapore's Exports Unexpectedly Fall in December

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil exports unexpectedly fell in December due to lower demand from key markets and a high base of comparison from last year.

Exports of goods made in Singapore fell 8.5% in December compared with a year earlier, after a downwardly-revised 2.8% fall in November, trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore said Thursday.

The median estimate from nine economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal was for December exports to expand 2.1% from a year earlier.

Compared with the previous month, exports fell 5.7% in seasonally adjusted terms, after contracting 4.3% on month in November due to a decline in shipments of both electronics and non-electronic goods.

Electronics exports, which make about a quarter of the total, declined 11.2% on year, after a 4.3% gain in November, while non-electronics shipments fell 7.4%, compared with a 5.4% fall in the previous month.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports fell 26.8% on year, after a 7.3% gain in the previous month.

The city-state's shipments to eight of its top-ten export destinations were lower in December, the data showed. Exports to China, its biggest market, grew 15.4% to reverse a 16.4% decline in November.

