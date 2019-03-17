Singapore's Exports Unexpectedly Rose in February

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil domestic exports rose in February as growth in shipments of non-electronic goods outweighed a decline in electronics.

Exports of goods made in Singapore rose 4.9% in February compared with a year earlier, after a 10.1% fall in January, trade promotion agency International Enterprise said on Monday.

The median estimate of five economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal was for February exports to contract 2.2% from a year earlier.

Exports of non-electronic goods rose 9.4% on year in February, led by a 12% gain in pharmaceutical shipments. Electronics exports, however, were down 8.0% after a 15.9% fall in January.

Compared with the previous month, exports jumped 16% in seasonally adjusted terms, reversing a 5.7% on month decline in January. Economists in the poll had projected a median 2.4% expansion in February. Shipments of both electronic and non-electronic goods rose on a month-on-month basis.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com