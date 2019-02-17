Singapore's Exports Unexpectedly Slump in January

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil exports unexpectedly fell in January as shipments of both electronics and non-electronic goods declined.

Exports of goods made in Singapore contracted 10.1% in January compared with a year earlier, after falling 8.5% in December, trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore said Monday.

The median estimate of six economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal was for January exports to expand 0.2% from a year earlier.

Compared with the previous month, exports fell 5.7% in seasonally adjusted terms, after contracting 4.0% on month in December. Economists in the poll had projected a median 7.0% expansion in January.

Electronics exports declined 15.9% on year, after falling 11.2% in December, while non-electronics shipments fell 7.9%, compared with a 7.4% fall in the previous month.

