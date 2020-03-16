Singapore's February exports rise 3% year-on-year, beat forecasts

Non-oil domestic exports from the city-state grew 3% year-on-year, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, following a 3.3% drop in January.

This was better than the 7.8% decline predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports fell 4.8% in February after a 4.5% rise in the prior month. The poll had called for a -3.8% contraction from the month before.

Electronic exports increased by 2.5% in February, after a 13.0% contraction in the previous month. Shipments of specialised machinery spiked 74.1% from a low base last year.

