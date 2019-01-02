Log in
Singapore's Fourth-Quarter GDP Growth Falls Short

01/02/2019

SINGAPORE--Singapore's economic growth was slower than expected in the fourth quarter, though growth for the full year was higher than expected due to revisions to earlier data.

Gross domestic product grew 1.6% on a seasonally adjusted and annualized basis in the October-December period versus the previous three months, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Wednesday.

The figure for the fourth quarter compared with an upwardly revised 3.5% expansion in the previous three months and a 2.9% growth estimate in a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

That brought full-year's growth to 3.3%, compared with a 3.6% expansion in 2017.

The economy is estimated to have expanded 2.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, a tad lower than the 2.3% growth in the previous quarter. It matched the forecast by economists in the poll.

Manufacturing output grew 5.5% from a year earlier, after logging a 3.7% gain in the third quarter. Measured on quarter, manufacturing growth fell 8.7% after rising 3.1% in the third quarter.

The construction sector contracted 2.2% from a year ago after a 2.5% decline in the third quarter. Services output was up 1.9% on year, slowing from a 2.6% gain in the third quarter, the data showed.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

