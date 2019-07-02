Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging

By P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd. said it expects the investment climate to remain challenging over the next few years, warning that future returns could be low and volatile.

GIC, which is estimated to oversee more than $390 billion in assets and is the world's eighth-largest sovereign-wealth fund, said in its annual report published Wednesday that it cut its exposure to developed-market equities in the previous fiscal year to 19% from 23% a year earlier, indicating its cautious stance to riskier assets.

The sovereign-wealth fund's fiscal year runs from April to March.

"The investment environment today is low-growth and highly uncertain, with risks tilted to the downside," GIC Chief Executive Lim Chow Kiat told The Wall Street Journal.

Due to its conservative stance, GIC's exposure to bonds and cash rose to 39% from 37%, but 18% of its portfolio was in emerging-market equities, 1 percentage point higher than in fiscal year 2018.

The annual report said the current political and policy uncertainties, including the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute, have discouraged businesses from undertaking long-term expenditures, contributing to weak global growth.

GIC manages Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves and owns stakes in Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG. Recently, the sovereign-wealth fund has been investing in the infrastructure, real-estate and technology sectors as part of a strategy to diversify its portfolio. These investments span several countries, from Vietnam to Germany.

On Monday, GIC said that it and its consortium partners are acquiring U.S. railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for about $6.5 billion.

The sovereign-wealth fund doesn't disclose its assets under management, but the Sovereign Wealth Center estimates that it oversees more than $390 billion in assets as of March 2018.

GIC said it continues to take a long-term view of its investments. The annualized nominal rate of return from its investments for the 20 years through March was 5.5%, while that for the five years ended March was 4.9%.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com