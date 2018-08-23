Singapore's Inflation Rate Stays Steady in July

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose slightly faster than expected in July, due to rise in costs of electricity and gas, which were partially offset by a decline in private road transport costs.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% year-on-year in July, matching the pace in June, data released by the Department of Statistics on Thursday showed. The median estimate predicted by seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for a 0.5% rise.

The cost of transportation, with an index weighting of 15.8%, fell 0.3% in July from a year earlier due to a decline in car prices, the data showed.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, fell 1.0% as rents continued to grind lower, though the pace is moderating.

Food prices, which have a 21.7% weighting in the index, however, rose 1.5% on year, the same pace as in June, the data showed.

The central bank's core inflation rate, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, accelerated to 1.9% in July from 1.7% in June, mainly due to higher energy costs.

The government and central bank expect imported inflation to "rise mildly" amid higher global crude oil prices and expectations of firmer food prices. Domestic sources of inflation too are likely to increase as wages and demand rise.

The core inflation rate is expected to rise gradually to average in the upper half of the 1.0% to 2.0% range for this year forecast by the government and the central bank.

