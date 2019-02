The headline all-items CPI rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier, slower than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 0.6 percent and December's 0.5 percent reading.

Singapore's core inflation gauge in January rose 1.7 percent year-on-year. The median forecast in the Reuters poll was for a 1.9 percent rise, unchanged from December's print.

