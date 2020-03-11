Singapore's Labor Market to Be Subdued This Year : Ministry of Manpower

By Ronnie Harui



The outlook for Singapore's labor market this year will likely be subdued, in line with expectations for tempered economic growth, the Ministry of Manpower said Thursday.

While the labor market held up last year, the outlook for this year is uncertain against the backdrop of global economic uncertainties and the evolving Covid-19 outbreak, it said.

Total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, grew by a revised 57,000 in 2019. This was the biggest increase in the past five years, reflecting continued growth in local employment, and increased foreign workers in construction, the ministry said.

Local employment increased by 28,300 versus 27,400 in 2018 while the unemployment rate edged up slightly to 2.3%, it said.

Retrenchments totaled 10,690 in 2019, similar to the 10,730 figure for 2018, the ministry said.

