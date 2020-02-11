Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Singapore's Leading Communications Provider M1 Selects Aria Systems' Cloud Billing Platform to Support Digital Transformation Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Aria helps M1 to enhance its overall customer experience, delivering better value to consumers

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, announced today that Singapore-based communications provider M1 Limited (M1) has selected its billing and monetisation platform to support M1’s cloud-first digital transformation strategy. Aria will provide cloud billing services for M1’s consumer, wholesale and business customers on both mobile and fixed-line networks as the provider moves to consolidate plan offerings to reduce complexity for customers and enhance overall customer experience.

“This is an exciting client win for Aria, as our selection by M1 deepens our experience in retail telecommunications and expands our geographic reach,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “As a true, cloud-based billing platform, Aria has the agility and flexibility, as well as the client experience, to support M1’s digitalisation strategy and help the company differentiate itself in a competitive mobile services market. We are proud to welcome M1 to Aria.”

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s most vibrant and dynamic communications company, providing mobile and fixed services to over two million customers. As M1 initiated its digital transformation journey to enhance its customer experience and digitalise its business, the company sought a cloud-based billing platform that would allow it to respond to the fast-moving trends in the consumer mobile market and introduce new services in an accelerated manner. Aria’s cloud-based billing and monetisation platform is uniquely capable of delivering these requirements while supporting the management of complex billing scenarios and providing usage rating and billing at scale. Aria will initially focus on supporting M1’s efforts to consolidate its plans for the consumer market, ultimately providing consumers with greater options to customise plans through add-ons.

“We are pleased to partner with Aria to tap on their cloud-billing platform to cater to the evolving needs of our consumers,” said Nathan Bell, Chief Digital Officer, M1. “With Aria’s proven track record and ability to reinvent customer experiences through innovation, the cloud-billing platform will give us more flexibility and scalability to customise our billing solutions, enabling us to enhance our digital platform and deliver a better experience to our customers.”

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems’ cloud-based monetisation platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Audi, Comcast and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximise customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s most vibrant and dynamic communications company, providing mobile and fixed services to over two million customers. Since the launch of commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts, including the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN). With a continual focus on network quality, customer service, value and innovation, M1 links anyone and anything; anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg

Facebook: facebook.com/m1limited
Instagram: instagram.com/m1.sg
Twitter: twitter.com/m1singapore
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/m1-limited


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:59pDEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder
PU
08:59pOfficial Cash Rate remains at 1.0 percent
PU
08:59pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 2019
PU
08:54pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
08:54pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the Market - Clarifications
PU
08:46pOil prices rise as new virus cases slow, easing Chinese demand concerns
RE
08:44pSTARPHARMA : David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director
PU
08:44pCSL : Media Statement on Coronavirus
PU
08:39pAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES : at BIO CEO 2020 Conference Presentation
PU
08:39pNINTENDO NEWS : Awaken to the Colorful and Delightful World of Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon™: Rescue Team DX
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought
4LYFT, INC. : Lyft forecasts slower growth in 2020, leaves target profit date unchanged
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group