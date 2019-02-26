Log in
Singapore's Ministry of Trade & Industry Senior Parliamentary Secretary to Provide Keynote Address at ALMU's Inaugural Annual Meeting

02/26/2019 | 09:57pm EST

The Asian Lubricant Manufacturers Union (ALMU) is excited to announce that Dr. Tan Wu Meng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Trade and Industry, is the Guest-of-Honour for the inaugural ALMU Annual Meeting & Global Leadership Summit. The Summit will be held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore on 4-5 March 2019 and will be attended by leading lubricant manufacturers, marketers and suppliers from throughout the Asia Pacific region. The event is open to ALMU members and non-members.

Dr. Tan was elected as a Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC on 11 September 2015. He was appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on 1 May 2018 and was previously a Member of the Government Parliamentary Committees for Finance and Trade and Industry. He will provide a keynote address on 5 March, drawing on his considerable expertise in trade and industry both in Singapore and throughout the entire Asia Region.

Dr. Tan’s position plays a central role in facilitating the development of industry sectors with strong growth potential and fundamentals, enhancing access to global markets for Singapore’s goods, services and investments, and providing a good understanding of the current state and outlook of the economy for policy formulation and refinement.

The Senior Parliamentary Secretary’s address is part of a packed event schedule which includes active subcommittee meetings, panel discussions - that concentrate on several individual member countries, multiple presentations from internationally renowned speakers and industry leaders, and several networking opportunities.

Richard Jory, Vice President, Lubricants Supply Chain, Shell International, will deliver a highly anticipated presentation on “Digitalization in the Lubricants Industry”. How the lubricants industry is preparing for digital transformation is one of the key themes of the 2019 ALMU event.

Jory was appointed as Shell’s Vice President, Lubricants Supply Chain in March 2018. He leads the supply chain for Shell’s lubricants business, the global market leader for 12 consecutive years, selling about five billion litres of lubricants annually. His responsibilities are to safely supply lubricants and greases to customers; drive a cost-effective global supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing and logistics whilst delivering sustainability objectives; and ensure a robust supply chain strategy that meets business objectives today whilst continuously innovating to meet the needs of customers during the digital and energy transformations.

Jory’s presentation will be supplemented by a moderated session on digital transformation that includes perspectives from the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA) in North America, Union of the European Lubricants Industry (UEIL) in Europe, and Shanghai Lubricant Trade Association (SLTA) in China.

Other highlights include a presentation from BP’s Sharmini Lohadhasan, Counsel – Brands, on “Current Trends and Challenges: Counterfeit Oils”; the results of the recent ALMU Membership Survey to be presented by Lubrizol’s Paul Nai, Director, Product Management – Asia Pacific, and panel discussions with participation from representatives of member-companies in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Bangladesh, and India.

For full details, or to register for the inaugural ALMU Annual Meeting & Global Leadership Summit visit https://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org/events .

ABOUT ALMU

ALMU is an Asia-wide organization representing the combined knowledge and expertise of lubricant manufacturers throughout the region. We endeavour to become the principal voice of the Asian lubricants industry as we unite around unprecedented challenges such as smarter regulation, advancement of manufacturing, protecting members’ interests, maintaining quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats such as oil counterfeiting. By encouraging collaboration and membership from independent, national and major oil companies we can more effectively advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our industry.

Currently, ALMU has a membership strength of over 100 members from more than 20 countries. Members comprise of 52 independent lubricant manufacturers, 20 major and national oil companies, 28 supplier companies, and seven affiliate and honorary members.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org


