Singapore's Ministry of Trade & Industry Senior Parliamentary Secretary to Provide Keynote Address at ALMU's Inaugural Annual Meeting

The Asian Lubricant Manufacturers Union (ALMU) is excited to announce
that Dr. Tan Wu Meng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Singapore Ministry
of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Trade and Industry, is the
Guest-of-Honour for the inaugural ALMU Annual Meeting & Global
Leadership Summit. The Summit will be held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore
on 4-5 March 2019 and will be attended by leading lubricant
manufacturers, marketers and suppliers from throughout the Asia Pacific
region. The event is open to ALMU members and non-members.
Dr. Tan was elected as a Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC on 11
September 2015. He was appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on 1
May 2018 and was previously a Member of the Government Parliamentary
Committees for Finance and Trade and Industry. He will provide a keynote
address on 5 March, drawing on his considerable expertise in trade and
industry both in Singapore and throughout the entire Asia Region.
Dr. Tan’s position plays a central role in facilitating the development
of industry sectors with strong growth potential and fundamentals,
enhancing access to global markets for Singapore’s goods, services and
investments, and providing a good understanding of the current state and
outlook of the economy for policy formulation and refinement.
The Senior Parliamentary Secretary’s address is part of a packed event
schedule which includes active subcommittee meetings, panel discussions
- that concentrate on several individual member countries, multiple
presentations from internationally renowned speakers and industry
leaders, and several networking opportunities.
Richard Jory, Vice President, Lubricants Supply Chain, Shell
International, will deliver a highly anticipated presentation on
“Digitalization in the Lubricants Industry”. How the lubricants industry
is preparing for digital transformation is one of the key themes of the
2019 ALMU event.
Jory was appointed as Shell’s Vice President, Lubricants Supply Chain in
March 2018. He leads the supply chain for Shell’s lubricants business,
the global market leader for 12 consecutive years, selling about five
billion litres of lubricants annually. His responsibilities are to
safely supply lubricants and greases to customers; drive a
cost-effective global supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing and
logistics whilst delivering sustainability objectives; and ensure a
robust supply chain strategy that meets business objectives today whilst
continuously innovating to meet the needs of customers during the
digital and energy transformations.
Jory’s presentation will be supplemented by a moderated session on
digital transformation that includes perspectives from the Independent
Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA) in North America, Union of
the European Lubricants Industry (UEIL) in Europe, and Shanghai
Lubricant Trade Association (SLTA) in China.
Other highlights include a presentation from BP’s Sharmini Lohadhasan,
Counsel – Brands, on “Current Trends and Challenges: Counterfeit Oils”;
the results of the recent ALMU Membership Survey to be presented by
Lubrizol’s Paul Nai, Director, Product Management – Asia Pacific, and
panel discussions with participation from representatives of
member-companies in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, China,
Bangladesh, and India.
ABOUT ALMU
ALMU is an Asia-wide organization representing the combined knowledge
and expertise of lubricant manufacturers throughout the region. We
endeavour to become the principal voice of the Asian lubricants industry
as we unite around unprecedented challenges such as smarter regulation,
advancement of manufacturing, protecting members’ interests, maintaining
quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats such
as oil counterfeiting. By encouraging collaboration and membership from
independent, national and major oil companies we can more effectively
advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our
industry.
Currently, ALMU has a membership strength of over 100 members from more
than 20 countries. Members comprise of 52 independent lubricant
manufacturers, 20 major and national oil companies, 28 supplier
companies, and seven affiliate and honorary members.
For more information, please visit our website: http://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org
