Singapore's Non-Oil Exports Dropped in August

09/16/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Singapore's key non-oil exports fell in August as shipments of both electronics and non-electronics declined.

Exports of goods made in Singapore fell 8.9% in the last month compared with the same month a year earlier, after dropping by a revised 11.4% in July, trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore said Tuesday.

August's contraction was less steep than the 12.2% expected in a median estimate of nine economists in a Dow Jones Newswires poll.

On month, exports rose 6.7% in seasonally adjusted terms following a revised 3.5% expansion in July. The economists in the poll had projected a 1.2% rise for August.

Electronics exports declined 25.9% on year, steepening July's 24.2% drop, while non-electronics shipments fell 2.2% compared with a revised 6.7% fall last month.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports fell 23.6%, after declining by 32.7% in the previous month.

Exports to the European Union fell 10.8% on year versus a 3.3% drop in July, while shipments to the U.S. fell 15.0% on year but exports to China rose 38.5%.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 68.06 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.02% 61.9 Delayed Quote.23.74%
