Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore's Non-Oil Exports Grew Unexpectedly in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose in February, as both electronics and non-electronics exports grew.

Exports of goods made in Singapore rose 3.0% in February compared with a year earlier, after falling 3.3% in January, the trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore said Tuesday.

The median estimate of six economists in a Wall Street Journal poll was for a 7.1% contraction in exports in February from a year earlier.

Measured on month, exports fell 4.8% in seasonally adjusted terms in February, after expanding 4.5% in January. Five economists in the poll had projected a median 2.0% contraction in February.

Shipments to the European Union jumped 43.0% in February, compared with a 10.5% fall in January, IE Singapore said.

Exports to the U.S. climbed 23.5% in February after rising 23.6% in January.

However, exports to China slumped 35.8% in February after the prior month's 14.7% increase.

Electronics exports rose 2.5% on year in February, after falling 13.0% in January, while non-electronics shipments grew 3.2%, compared with a 0.1% contraction in January.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports climbed 23.7% in February.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59pJapan business mood plunges to decade lows on coronavirus woes - Reuters Tankan
RE
08:59pU.S. Senate awaits House coronavirus bill, Schumer proposes $750 billion more in emergency spending
RE
08:58pPG&E wins approval for $23 billion bankruptcy financing package
RE
08:55pG7 finance leaders to hold conference call Tuesday - Japan finance minister Aso
RE
08:53pAsian stocks fall after historic Wall Street rout
RE
08:47pOil slumps below $30 a barrel as coronavirus spreads, OPEC rancor remains elevated
RE
08:46pSingapore's Non-Oil Exports Grew Unexpectedly in February
DJ
08:43pMalaysia's stock exchange to operate as usual during nationwide movement curbs - paper
RE
08:34pSingapore's February exports rise 3% year-on-year, beat forecasts
RE
08:12pPhilippine stock market suspends trade as coronavirus spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3FACEBOOK : VANISHING YOUTUBE VIDEOS: Google expects AI errors as coronavirus empties offices
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group