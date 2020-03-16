Singapore's Non-Oil Exports Grew Unexpectedly in February

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose in February, as both electronics and non-electronics exports grew.

Exports of goods made in Singapore rose 3.0% in February compared with a year earlier, after falling 3.3% in January, the trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore said Tuesday.

The median estimate of six economists in a Wall Street Journal poll was for a 7.1% contraction in exports in February from a year earlier.

Measured on month, exports fell 4.8% in seasonally adjusted terms in February, after expanding 4.5% in January. Five economists in the poll had projected a median 2.0% contraction in February.

Shipments to the European Union jumped 43.0% in February, compared with a 10.5% fall in January, IE Singapore said.

Exports to the U.S. climbed 23.5% in February after rising 23.6% in January.

However, exports to China slumped 35.8% in February after the prior month's 14.7% increase.

Electronics exports rose 2.5% on year in February, after falling 13.0% in January, while non-electronics shipments grew 3.2%, compared with a 0.1% contraction in January.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports climbed 23.7% in February.

