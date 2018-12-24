Log in
Singapore's November Inflation Below Expectations

12/24/2018 | 06:15am CET

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at a slower than expected pace in November, due to a steep decline in private road transport costs and tepid gains in services and energy costs.

The November consumer price index rose 0.3% from a year ago, compared with the median estimate for a 0.6% rise in a Wall Street Journal poll of economists, and a 0.7% rise in October.

Private road transport costs fell 3.6% on year in November, steeper than the 0.6% decline in October, due to lower car prices and a softer rise in petrol prices, data from the Department of Statistics showed. The overall cost of transportation, which has an index weighting of 15.8%, fell 2.8% in November, it showed.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, were flat, while food prices, which make 21.7% of the index, rose 1.4%.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, eased to 1.7% on year in November, from 1.9% in October due to lower price inflation for services, retail goods, as well as electricity and gas.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

