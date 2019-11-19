Log in
Singapore's Pavilion Energy agrees with U.S. LNG supplier not to lift cargo

11/19/2019 | 03:39am EST

Singapore's Pavilion Energy said on Tuesday that it has decided not to lift a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the United States due to "scheduling and other commercial matters", according to a company spokeswoman.

"Pavilion Energy evaluated scheduling and other commercial matters, then took the decision not to lift the cargo in full coordination with the supplier," the spokeswoman said, referring to an LNG cargo it was supposed to load from the Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana in the United States, under a long-term supply deal it has with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

A Mitsubishi Corp spokesman declined comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.16% 2853.5 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
OBAYASHI CORPORATION -0.43% 1167 End-of-day quote.19.08%
