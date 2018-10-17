Singapore's September Exports Miss Expectations

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil exports rose by less than expected in September, mainly due to the drag from shipments of electronics products.

Exports of goods made in Singapore rose 8.3% in September compared with a year earlier, after a 5.0% gain in August, trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore said Wednesday.

The median estimate of seven economists in a poll by The Wall street Journal was for September exports to expand 11.3% from a year earlier, mainly because of a low base of comparison from last year when shipments had contracted.

Compared with the previous month, exports fell 4.3% in seasonally adjusted terms, after expanding 0.4% in August.

Electronics products, which account for about a fourth of the total shipments, declined 0.9% on year in September. Exports of non-electronic goods rose 11.9%, mainly due to a 67.5% gain in the highly volatile pharmaceuticals products. Exports of chemicals also rose 23.3% on year in September.

Singapore's exports to China, its biggest export destination, fell 17.8% on year, after a similar fall in August. Exports to the European Union and the U.S., however, rose 21.6% and 41.5% respectively.

