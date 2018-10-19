Singapore's September all-items CPI seen edging up to 0.8 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll

Singapore's headline consumer price index probably rose 0.8 percent in September from a year earlier, the poll showed, accelerating slightly from 0.7 percent seen in August.

"The biggest contributors to price increases are expected to be food prices and retail petrol prices," ANZ economists said in a research note to clients.

The poll of 10 economists also showed that the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) core inflation measure likely stayed at 1.9 percent from a year earlier in September, with warnings that it could exceed the 2 percent mark later this year.

"We forecast core inflation to exceed 2 percent by the end of the year and remain above that level for the first half of 2019, leading to further policy normalisation from the MAS," ANZ said.

The central bank's core inflation measure excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

September's inflation data comes a bit more than a week after Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy for the second time this year on the likelihood of steady expansion of economic growth.

In its policy statement, the MAS said inflation is projected to rise in the near term and that price pressures would be fuelled by a persistent "small, positive" output gap, meaning actual GDP running slightly above potential. [nL4N1WS03M]

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Vyas Mohan)