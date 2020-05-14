Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 11:28pm EDT
Woman passes a logo of state investor Temasek Holdings at their office in Singapore

By John Geddie and Anshuman Daga

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has joined the Facebook Libra digital currency project which has faced intense scrutiny from global regulators worried its launch could erode national control over money.

The entry of Temasek, which latest figures show has a portfolio value of just over S$300 billion ($210 billion), was announced by the Switzerland-based Libra Association, the entity managing the digital currency project, late Thursday.

Temasek becomes one the project's most prominent backers after payments giants Mastercard, Visa Inc and PayPal earlier ditched the scheme.

Libra, which also added cryptocurrency investor Paradigm and private equity firm Slow Ventures to its roster, said Temasek offered a "differentiated position" as an Asia-focused investor.

In a separate statement, deputy CEO of Temasek International, Chia Song Hwee, said: "Blockchain technology can play a transformative role in payments networks by enhancing cost efficiencies, creating new business opportunities and accelerating financial inclusion."

"Our participation in the Libra Association as a member will allow us to contribute towards a regulated global network for cost effective retail payments," he said.

The prospect of Facebook's 2.5 billion users adopting Libra has led to intense scrutiny from global regulators.

In April, Libra's governing body said the planned digital currency will be linked to individual national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs, in a scaled-back revamp it hopes will win regulatory approval.

Libra is now expected to be launched between mid-November and the end of the year, later than initial plans for a launch by the end of June.

Earlier this month, Libra appointed HSBC legal chief Stuart Levey as its CEO.

($1 = 1.4236 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by John Geddie and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -6.13% 33.7 End-of-day quote.-5.07%
FACEBOOK 0.83% 206.81 Delayed Quote.0.76%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.74% 398.35 Delayed Quote.-32.67%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LEGAL CORPORATION -6.07% 897 End-of-day quote.-6.07%
MASTERCARD 3.03% 277.31 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.47% 144.41 Delayed Quote.33.50%
VISA 2.15% 180.9 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aWESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac files defence in money-laundering case
RE
12:02aNIMBUS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Identification of a Potent, Selective HPK1 Inhibitor With Robust In Vivo Activity
BU
12:02aIMMUNOGEN : to Present Preclinical Data on IMGN151 at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting
BU
12:02aXENCOR : to Present Data from Four Preclinical XmAb® 2+1 Bispecific Antibody and Cytokine Programs at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II
BU
12:01aNEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP : Forms Psychedelic Research Advisory Board and Appoints Dr. Richard Knowles
AQ
05/15ANCOM BHD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 29/02/2020
PU
05/14ONGC OIL & NATURAL GAS : awards 49 marginal oil fields to seven firms
PU
05/14COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Conference call to discuss 4Q19 results
PU
05/14MTI : Notice Concerning Posting of Extraordinary Income, Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year and Revisions to Full-Year Results Forecasts
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory
3Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project
4GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Duke-NUS, GenScript and A*STAR launch first-in-the-world S..
5COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group