Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore's Temasek to buy stake in Danish engineering firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:24am EDT
Receptionist stands behind a logo of state investor Temasek Holdings at their office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings agreed to buy about 30 percent of Denmark's Haldor Topsoe A/S, the companies said, in a transaction that a source said values the engineering firm at around $1.5 billion.

As part of the deal, Temasek will subscribe to secondary shares issued by the Topsoe family, which currently owns 100 percent of the company through Haldor Topsoe Holding A/S, said a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Haldor Topsoe, which confirmed the deal but did not disclose a price, said Temasek's global reach and connections in Asia and other emerging markets would bring value to the company.  

Haldor Topsoe is one of the world's leading industrial catalyst producers. It employs about 2,300 people and logged revenue of about $760 million in 2017.

Temasek was shortlisted for exclusive talks and finalised a deal with Haldor Topsoe this week, beating global financial sponsors who were competing for the stake, said the person, who declined to be identified as the talks are private.

The owners of the Danish firm began seeking a financial minority investor last year to accelerate growth, with a long-term intention to list it.

SEB and Citi are acting as financial advisors and Kromann Reumert is acting as legal advisor to Haldor Topsoe Holding A/S, the Danish holding company said.

Nomura is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Plesner is acting as legal advisor to Temasek, Haldor Topsoe said.

For the year ended March 2018, Temasek reported a record-high annual portfolio value and said it aimed to temper its pace of investment amid rising trade tension between the United States and China.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, additional reporting by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)

By Anshuman Daga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:51aUK Economy Rebounded in January
DJ
05:50aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:50aCIBJO CONFÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONAL : releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades
PU
05:49aStocks, pound rally as tweaked Brexit deal soothes investor worries
RE
05:45aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Working for our future through social justice and decent work
PU
05:45aITIF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION F : Budget Cuts to Federal R&D Invite Economic and Strategic Decline, Says Leading Tech Think Tank
PU
05:45aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Commission to Consolidate Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Drive
PU
05:45aMomentum Slips for Auto Import Tariffs
DJ
05:39aVW CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.