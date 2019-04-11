Log in
Singapore's airport goes for retail high with billion-dollar mall

04/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT
The Changi Airport control tower is pictured next to Jewel in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore hopes will bring more travellers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine.

As global competition for travellers heats up in the aviation industry, Singapore's Changi Airport is set to open its S$1.7 billion (960.32 million pounds) Jewel complex on April 17.

"(We want to) provide a wide range of amenities that allows the passenger to make the best use of their time as they transit through us," Jayson Goh, managing director, airport operations management at Changi, told a news conference. The airport also aims to attract domestic visitors and tourists to its shops, cinemas and food and beverage outlets.

Housed under a dome of glass and steel, the building spread over 135,700 square metres is designed by Moshe Safdie, the architect known for the Marina Bay Sands resort, a boat-shaped landmark that has become synonymous with Singapore's skyline.

Changi Airport, recently voted in a Skytrax survey as the world's best for the seventh year running, reported a record 65.6 million passenger movements in 2018.

Sharon Ng, who teaches marketing at Nanyang Technological University's business school, said the concept was unique as other airports mainly target travellers and don't have the scale of retail that Jewel does.

A joint venture between Changi Airport and Singapore developer CapitaLand, Jewel adds 53,600 square meters of retail space in the wealthy city-state.

Scores of visitors lined up on Thursday at the pre-opening for a glimpse of the Rain Vortex, a 40-metre tall waterfall that pours rainwater from the centre of the glass and steel dome.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

