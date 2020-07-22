Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore seeks local boost for tourism sector facing existential crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 04:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Youth takes photos at Merlion Park in Singapore

Singapore's tourism sector is facing an existential crisis, its tourism board chief said on Wednesday, laying out plans to boost local demand after a collapse in visitor arrivals due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Singapore had welcomed a record 19.1 million travellers in 2019 - more than three times its total population.

But the island city-state closed its borders earlier this year and has advised its citizens to avoid going overseas - a position that is unlikely to change in the near term.

Tourism numbers for the remainder of the year would be similar to April and May when they fell 99.9%, said Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan. The board unveiled a S$45 million (25.67 million pounds) marketing and promotion campaign to drive local demand for lifestyle and tourism businesses.

Singapore is hoping locals, who spent S$34 billion on overseas travel in 2018, will splash out on staycations at hotels and visit tourist attractions.

Still, the STB does not expect residents, already worried about salaries and jobs, to be able to fill the S$27.1 billion hole left by international visitors.

"Given the severe impact that COVID-19 has had on international travel, it is inevitable that more job losses will happen in the coming months," Tan added.

The government has pumped in stimulus of nearly S$100 billion to cushion the impact of Singapore's worst recession.

"It is not sustainable for us to keep supporting a business model that may not longer be available or at least will not come back within the next one, two years," said Chan Chun Sing, minister of trade and industry, urging tourism businesses to seek new markets and niche offerings.

While demand for mass market tourism is unlikely to pick up in the near term, Chan said, Singapore has agreed to resume essential business travel with China and Malaysia. It is in talks with South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and some European nations for similar agreements.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aMEC Ravi Pillay tables KwaZulu-Natal Special Adjustments 2020/21 Budget, 23 Jul
PU
05:06aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Water and Sanitation calls for restraint on water use as levels of Vaal Dam continue to drop
PU
05:01aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Greece's response to Covid-19 has been swift and effective but tackling long-standing challenges also key
PU
04:42aJapan raises economic view for second month, but wary about resurgence of virus cases
RE
04:41aSingapore seeks local boost for tourism sector facing existential crisis
RE
04:41aADB, GCF Commit to Partnership to Boost Green Recovery from COVID-19
PU
04:36aPRIME MINISTER RATAS : Estonia did unexpectedly well at the EU budget negotiations
PU
04:34aEXCLUSIVE : Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU, document shows
RE
04:19aShanghai's remodeled index still not reliable benchmark for the world's No.2 stock market
RE
04:16aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 22, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
3IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AkzoNobel's Q2 results show strong focus on margin and cost savings in response to COVID-19 ..
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group