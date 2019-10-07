Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore seen narrowly dodging recession in third quarter, central bank to ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 03:57am EDT
The financial district is seen shrouded by haze in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's economy likely escaped a technical recession in the third quarter even as growth stayed subdued, weighed down by the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China, a Reuters poll showed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have increased 1.5% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised basis in July-September, according to the median forecast of 11 economists in the poll.

That would mark a recovery from a 3.3% drop in the second quarter, the biggest contraction in nearly seven years, but analysts say the outlook remains weak as global demand shows further signs of faltering.

"Third-quarter GDP is expected to stay weak and narrowly dodge a technical recession," said Lee Ju Ye, an economist with Maybank Kim Eng.

"Manufacturing will likely remain in recession, while services will be supported by the financial sector, tourism-related services and business services," she said.

The standard technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Third-quarter GDP is expected to have expanded 0.3% from the same period a year earlier, the poll found. The economy grew 0.1% in April-June - the slowest annual growth since 2009's second quarter, when it fell 1.2%.

Like many other export-reliant Asian economies, Singapore has been hit hard by cooling global demand and the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war, which has disrupted world supply chains in a blow to business investment and corporate profits.

The city-state's manufacturing sector has suffered particularly, buffeted by the trade tensions and a cyclical downturn in the electronics sector.

All 11 economists polled by Reuters last week are expecting the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease monetary policy at its semiannual meeting on Oct. 14, the same day third-quarter GDP is announced.

The Singapore government is also expected to roll out a generous budget ahead of an election next year as the ruling party seeks to appease voters who are feeling the pinch from the economic downturn.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aSino-U.S. trade talk doubts lift dollar off one-month lows
RE
04:27aRIJK ZWAAN EXPORT BV : expands organic range
PU
04:23aPropertyGuru's Australia IPO may raise up to $257 mln
RE
04:21aGerman recession looms as industrial orders drop more than expected
RE
04:18aVolvo, Geely to merge combustion engine operations
RE
04:12aCAPE PENINSULA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY : First CANSA Relay for Life Collegiate a success
PU
04:10aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $44.058 bln in September
RE
04:05aUK house prices rise at slowest pace since 2013 - Halifax
RE
04:04aTAKE FIVE : Vanity Fair
RE
03:59aSouth African rand steady, focus on Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019
3SIG PLC : SIG : warns on full-year profit as construction activity craters
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC TO CUT UP TO 10,000 JOBS IN DRIVE TO SLASH COSTS: Financial Times
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group