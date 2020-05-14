Log in
Singapore state investor Temasek joins Facebook's Libra project

05/14/2020 | 09:58pm EDT
Woman passes a logo of state investor Temasek Holdings at their office in Singapore

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] has joined the Facebook-backed Libra digital currency project which has faced intense scrutiny from global regulators worried its launch could erode national control over money.

The entry of Temasek, which latest figures show has a portfolio value of just over S$300 billion ($210 billion), was announced by the Switzerland-based Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook effort, late Thursday.

Temasek becomes one the project's most prominent backers after payments giants Mastercard, Visa Inc and PayPal earlier ditched the scheme.

Libra, which also added cryptocurrency investor Paradigm and private equity firm Slow Ventures to its roster, said Temasek offered a "differentiated position" as an Asia-focused investor.

In a separate statement, deputy CEO of Temasek, Chia Song Hwee, said: "Blockchain technology can play a transformative role in payments networks by enhancing cost efficiencies, creating new business opportunities and accelerating financial inclusion."

"Our participation in the Libra Association as a member will allow us to contribute towards a regulated global network for cost effective retail payments," he said.

Earlier this month, Libra appointed HSBC legal chief Stuart Levey as its CEO.

($1 = 1.4236 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by John Geddie and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -6.13% 33.7 End-of-day quote.-5.07%
FACEBOOK 0.83% 206.81 Delayed Quote.0.76%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.51% 398.35 Delayed Quote.-32.67%
LEGAL CORPORATION -6.07% 897 End-of-day quote.-6.07%
MASTERCARD 3.03% 277.31 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.47% 144.41 Delayed Quote.33.50%
VISA 2.15% 180.9 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
