Singapore third-quarter GDP grows 4.7 percent q/q annualised basis, slightly below forecast

The economy grew 4.7 percent in the July-September period from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

Gross domestic product was expected to have grown 4.9 percent in annualised terms in July-September from the previous three months, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of economists.

In the second quarter, GDP grew a revised 1.2 percent on an annualised basis from the previous quarter.

GDP grew 2.6 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, a touch above forecasts in the Reuters poll for a 2.5 percent expansion. In the second quarter, Singapore's economy grew a revised 4.1 percent from the year earlier.

