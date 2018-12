In the third quarter, Singapore's economy grew 2.2 percent from a year earlier. On a quarterly and seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy grew 3.0 percent in July-September.

In November, the MTI revised its forecast for GDP growth for this year to 3.0 to 3.5 percent, from 2.5 to 3.5 percent previously.

