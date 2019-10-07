Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore tracks Wall Street gains, most others little changed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 12:42am EDT
A man looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing

(Reuters) - Singapore stocks <.STI> snapped three sessions of losses to gain on Monday, while most other southeast Asian stock markets were little changed in thin volumes as markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.

Gains in financial and telecommunication sectors helped the city-state rise, with lender DBS Group Holdings gaining 1% and Singapore Telecommunications up 1.3%.

"Singapore is reacting in response to the strength in the U.S. markets on Friday," Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities said.

U.S. markets rose on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing slowdown concerns.

Investors in broader southeast Asia were cautious after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials have narrowed down the list of topics they were willing to negotiate on in talks slated to begin on Thursday.

"There is caution in the market given the disappointing results to talks in the past," Linus added.

Thai shares advanced, helped by gains in banking and energy stocks. Lender Kasikornbank advanced 1.7%, while oil explorer PTT Exploration and Production gained 1.3%.

Thailand's central bank governor on Friday said the bank is ready to take policy action if needed, adding that it would further relax rules on capital outflows in the face of a strong baht.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> fell, dragged down by losses in consumer and resources sectors.

Consumer goods maker Unilever Indonesia lost 1.8%, while cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa was down 2.8%.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.08% 24.55 End-of-day quote.3.32%
INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
KASIKORNBANK PCL End-of-day quote.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.96% 3.1 End-of-day quote.6.53%
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17aAsian shares cheered by U.S. jobs data but traders fear trade talks
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aJapan's coincident index falls 0.4 point, government cuts assessment
RE
01:07aWhere the U.S.-Japan trade deal falls short of Trans-Pacific pact abandoned by Trump
RE
12:57aMalaysia's Khazanah aims for record $1.2 billion profit after first loss in a decade
RE
12:55aYen creeps higher amid caution over Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
12:47aPRH NATIONAL BOARD OF PATENTS AND REGISTRATION : What effects will Brexit have on the Finnish Trade Register, trademarks, design protection and patents?
PU
12:47aNATIONAL YANG MING UNIVERSITY : NYMU Establishes the “One Health Research Center” to Develop Taiwan's Strategies for Epidemic Prevention
PU
12:46aYen creeps higher amid caution over Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT
3CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019
4Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy
5RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Production Update September Quarter
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group