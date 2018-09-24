Singer Jeffrey Osborne to Perform at SugarHouse Casino

R&B artist brings new music to The Event Center in December

With five gold and platinum solo albums, Jeffrey Osborne brings music from his new album “Worth It All” along with his timeless classics to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets to enjoy his iconic, soulful voice go on sale Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. and cost from $39 to $59.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005671/en/

Jeffrey Osborne will perform at The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Released earlier this year, “Worth It All” was written and produced by Osborne and focuses on his deep R&B roots. With a career spanning more than three decades, he also has hits including “Don’t You Get So Mad,” “Stay With Me Tonight,” “Love Power” and the international hit “On the Wings of Love.”

“We are excited for Jeffrey Osborne to perform his new songs, as well as his classic hits, at SugarHouse,” said Cheryl Duhon, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “His timeless and soulful music appeals to various ages — it will definitely be a memorable performance.”

Formerly the lead singer of the ’70s funk and soul band Love Men Ltd., Osborne pursued a successful solo career after 10 years with the group, which was later known as L.T.D. To date, Osborne has a total of 13 solo albums, many of which feature chart-topping singles on the U.S. R&B charts. Osborne remains a recognizably smooth-voiced singer in the industry and continues to tour around the world.

Tickets for Osborne’s show and for all SugarHouse performances — including the Commodores (Oct. 12), George Lopez (Oct. 19), Jon Dorenbos (Nov. 2 and 3) and Randy Houser (Nov. 16) — can be purchased at SugarHouseEntertainment.com.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005671/en/