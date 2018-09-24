Singer Jeffrey Osborne to Perform at SugarHouse Casino

With five gold and platinum solo albums, Jeffrey Osborne brings music
from his new album “Worth It All” along with his timeless classics to
The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m.
Tickets to enjoy his iconic, soulful voice go on sale Friday, Sept. 28,
at 10 a.m. and cost from $39 to $59.
Released earlier this year, “Worth It All” was written and produced by
Osborne and focuses on his deep R&B roots. With a career spanning more
than three decades, he also has hits including “Don’t You Get So Mad,”
“Stay With Me Tonight,” “Love Power” and the international hit “On the
Wings of Love.”
“We are excited for Jeffrey Osborne to perform his new songs, as well as
his classic hits, at SugarHouse,” said Cheryl Duhon, general manager of
SugarHouse Casino. “His timeless and soulful music appeals to various
ages — it will definitely be a memorable performance.”
Formerly the lead singer of the ’70s funk and soul band Love Men Ltd.,
Osborne pursued a successful solo career after 10 years with the group,
which was later known as L.T.D. To date, Osborne has a total of 13 solo
albums, many of which feature chart-topping singles on the U.S. R&B
charts. Osborne remains a recognizably smooth-voiced singer in the
industry and continues to tour around the world.
Tickets for Osborne’s show and for all SugarHouse performances —
including the Commodores (Oct. 12), George Lopez (Oct. 19), Jon Dorenbos
(Nov. 2 and 3) and Randy Houser (Nov. 16) — can be purchased at SugarHouseEntertainment.com.
In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at
SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including
weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The
space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the
Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always
free.
ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO
SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features
1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique
dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino
employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to
Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive
years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For
more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.
