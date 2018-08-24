Singer Vehicle Design and Bosch Bring Modern Performance to the Air-Cooled Porsche 911

A classic performance vehicle reimagined

Imagine your favorite classic vehicle, but with modern performance. That is what Singer Vehicle Design has done with the 964-era Porsche 911 vehicles restored for their clients. A key aspect of bringing modern performance to these vehicles has been Bosch technology such as electronic stability control, also known as electronic stability program (ESP), and engineering expertise from the Bosch team.

Singer revealed its newest client-inspired work, the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. DLS is a collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering and a formation of technical partners, including Bosch, in pursuit of the most advanced air-cooled Porsche 911 in the world. The DLS was showcased as part of both a static display outside the Goodwood House and performed as part of the Michelin Supercar Paddock Hillclimb Run. The vehicle is on display for the first time publicly in the U.S. at Monterey Car Week beginning August 23. Additionally, the car will be displayed upon the famed concept lawn at the globally renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 26.

Original 964-era Porsche 911s came equipped with a Bosch ABS 2U system, which Singer currently restores for their Classic Commissions. For the DLS, however, Singer desired a new level of technology and refinement and turned to Bosch.

“It’s really important for us that the addition of these systems shouldn’t spoil the driving experience, and still allow the driver to explore the dynamic limits of the vehicle, with varying levels of driver-selected assistance,” said Mazen Fawaz, Managing Director at Singer Vehicle Design. “We’re delighted with the way that the Bosch team have been able to work with us to develop the system to deliver the level of performance in the way that we always intended. We’ve created something together that we think is really quite special.”

The engineering team at Bosch focused on integrating a modern ESP system to provide not only safety, but also high-level racetrack performance. Singer, Williams and Bosch worked together to ensure that the sensors and communication architecture necessary for modern ESP controls were integrated into the custom design of the vehicle from the beginning.

“Singer’s meticulous level of detail in all facets of their work aligned well with our Invented for Life vision of developing technology that provides benefit – in this case through improved safety and performance,” said Keith Andrews, regional president of Bosch Engineering Group in North America. “Our team embraced the challenge to integrate the ESP in a modern fashion while respecting the heritage.”

The Bosch Engineering Group team in North America has spent the past 10 years refining a Brake Controls solution optimized for racetrack driving. Multiple sports car programs and thousands of hours later; Singer is tapping into this experience and expertise.

“When we were planning the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study, coming to Bosch for the ABS, traction control & ESP system was a natural choice for us,” Fawaz said. “From an early stage of discussions, it was obvious that the team there were really enthusiastic and understood the character that we are trying to give to the vehicle.”

About Singer Vehicle Design

Singer Vehicle Design (Singer) restores and reimagines 1989 to 1994 Porsche 911s for its clients. Singer does not manufacture or sell automobiles.

