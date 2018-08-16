Singularity University : Announces Brightline Initiative as Newest Partner for 2018 Global Summit in San Francisco

Brightline Initiative Dedicated to Bridging the Gap Between Strategy Design and Delivery

Singularity University (SU), a global community with a mission to educate, inspire and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to address humanity’s grand challenges, today announced Brightline Initiative - a not-for-profit coalition - as a Headline Partner of the third annual SU Global Summit, August 20-22, 2018, at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco. The Brightline Initiative is a coalition led by the Project Management Institute (PMI), a nonprofit professional organization, together with global leading organizations from the business, government, academic, and social sectors. Brightline Initiative is dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery.

As a 2018 Global Summit Headline Partner, Brightline Initiative will reach more than 1,500 participants from 64 countries, each representing their communities, impact entrepreneurs and executives from large enterprises, organizations and governments. Summit attendees share a focus on the future and a commitment to using exponential technologies to create a better tomorrow and address the world’s challenges – from water, food, and shelter, to the environment, health, and education, among others.

“The SU Global Summit is a great platform for innovators and leaders to gather and discuss the emerging trends, ideas and innovation happening in a volatile world,” said Ricardo Vargas, executive director of Brightline Initiative. “The faster the world changes, the more organizations have to rethink their strategies and how to implement them. This fits perfectly with the mission of Brightline in bridging the gap between strategy design and delivery. Together, Brightline and SU are bringing leaders and innovators together to turn ideas into results and tackle the unprecedented challenges in strategy design and execution.”

The 2018 Global Summit theme is The Power of 10, celebrating SU’s 10th anniversary, the positive impact of technology over the past ten years, the coming breakthroughs for the next ten years, as well as the proven methodologies for applying exponential thinking and technologies to deliver positive global impact in the future.

“Exponential leaders from all over the world come together at the Global Summit to discuss technological developments, gain new understanding, network with other leaders, and then return to their communities equipped with the tools needed to create positive change,” said Rob Nail, CEO and associate founder of Singularity University.

“We’re proud to have Brightline Initiative as our Headline Partner at this year’s Global Summit. Brightline understands that great solutions are born when organizations maximize their resources and take strategy from thought to paper to action,” said Will Weisman, executive director, Summits at Singularity University and host of the Global Summit.

ABOUT BRIGHTLINE INITIATIVE

The Brightline™ Initiative is a coalition led by the Project Management Institute together with leading global organizations dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery. The Brightline Initiative provides organizations with three key benefits that will improve their ability to deliver on strategic intent: Thought and Practice Leadership, Networking, and Capability Building. Learn more at www.brightline.org.

ABOUT SINGULARITY UNIVERSITY

Singularity University (SU) is a global learning and innovation community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges and build a better future for all. SU’s collaborative platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital biology. A certified benefit corporation headquartered at NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley, SU was founded in 2008 by renowned innovators Ray Kurzweil and Peter H. Diamandis with program funding from leading organizations including Google, Deloitte, and UNICEF. To learn more, visit SU.org, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @SingularityU, and download the SU app.

