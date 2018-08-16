Singularity University : Announces Brightline Initiative as Newest Partner for 2018 Global Summit in San Francisco

Singularity
University (SU), a global community with a mission to educate,
inspire and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to address
humanity’s grand challenges, today announced Brightline
Initiative - a not-for-profit coalition - as a Headline Partner of
the third annual SU Global
Summit, August 20-22, 2018, at the Hilton Union Square in San
Francisco. The Brightline Initiative is a coalition led by the Project
Management Institute (PMI), a nonprofit professional organization,
together with global leading organizations from the business,
government, academic, and social sectors. Brightline Initiative is
dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive
gap between strategy design and delivery.
As a 2018 Global Summit Headline Partner, Brightline Initiative will
reach more than 1,500 participants from 64 countries, each representing
their communities, impact entrepreneurs and executives from large
enterprises, organizations and governments. Summit attendees share a
focus on the future and a commitment to using exponential technologies
to create a better tomorrow and address the world’s challenges – from
water, food, and shelter, to the environment, health, and education,
among others.
“The SU Global Summit is a great platform for innovators and leaders to
gather and discuss the emerging trends, ideas and innovation happening
in a volatile world,” said Ricardo Vargas, executive director of
Brightline Initiative. “The faster the world changes, the more
organizations have to rethink their strategies and how to implement
them. This fits perfectly with the mission of Brightline in bridging the
gap between strategy design and delivery. Together, Brightline and SU
are bringing leaders and innovators together to turn ideas into results
and tackle the unprecedented challenges in strategy design and
execution.”
The 2018 Global Summit theme is The Power of 10, celebrating SU’s
10th anniversary, the positive impact of technology over the past ten
years, the coming breakthroughs for the next ten years, as well as the
proven methodologies for applying exponential thinking and technologies
to deliver positive global impact in the future.
“Exponential leaders from all over the world come together at the Global
Summit to discuss technological developments, gain new understanding,
network with other leaders, and then return to their communities
equipped with the tools needed to create positive change,” said Rob
Nail, CEO and associate founder of Singularity University.
“We’re proud to have Brightline Initiative as our Headline Partner at
this year’s Global Summit. Brightline understands that great solutions
are born when organizations maximize their resources and take strategy
from thought to paper to action,” said Will Weisman, executive director,
Summits at Singularity University and host of the Global Summit.
For more information and to view the 2018 SU Global Summit agenda, visit
the SU
Global Summit webpage.
ABOUT BRIGHTLINE INITIATIVE
The Brightline™ Initiative is a coalition led by the Project Management
Institute together with leading global organizations dedicated to
helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between
strategy design and delivery. The Brightline Initiative provides
organizations with three key benefits that will improve their ability to
deliver on strategic intent: Thought and Practice Leadership,
Networking, and Capability Building. Learn more at www.brightline.org.
ABOUT SINGULARITY UNIVERSITY
Singularity University (SU) is a global learning and innovation
community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest
challenges and build a better future for all. SU’s collaborative
platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to
learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating
technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital
biology. A certified benefit corporation headquartered at NASA Research
Park in Silicon Valley, SU was founded in 2008 by renowned innovators
Ray Kurzweil and Peter H. Diamandis with program funding from leading
organizations including Google, Deloitte, and UNICEF. To learn more,
visit SU.org,
join us on Facebook,
follow us on Twitter @SingularityU,
and download the SU
app.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005697/en/