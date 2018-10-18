Singularity University :’s Exponential Medicine Shapes the Future of Healthcare, Showcases Advances in Healthcare Technologies

Annual healthcare conference brings together experts in artificial intelligence, blockchain, synthetic biology, robotics, digital health, nanotechnology, 3D printing, virtual patient care, neuromedicine, virtual reality, big data, and more

The world’s experts in healthcare, technology, biopharma, and more will convene for the eighth annual Exponential Medicine conference (ExponentialMedicine.com), November 4-7 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego. Exponential Medicine is presented by Singularity University (SU), a global community with a mission to educate, inspire, and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to help solve humanity’s grand challenges.

Over 70 world-class faculty, innovative startup companies, and more than 500 selected innovators from every facet of health and biomedicine will gather for the four-day program to explore and leverage the convergence of fast-moving technologies in the reinvention of health and medicine.

Exponential Medicine was founded in 2011 by Dr. Daniel Kraft, a Stanford- and Harvard-trained physician-scientist, and SU’s Faculty Chair of Medicine. Dr. Kraft envisioned a high-energy, bold redesign of the medical conference, crossing silos to foster impactful healthcare breakthroughs and advancements.

“Exponential Medicine brings together the world’s most innovative leaders for a deep dive into the cutting edge and future of medicine, exploring the latest developments of rapidly developing technologies and their potential to reshape many elements of prevention, diagnosis, and therapy around the planet,” Dr. Kraft said. “Insights, connections, and collaborations sparked at Exponential Medicine have catalyzed many new approaches with real impact on the world that will become mainstream in the near future. Participants are challenged to think bigger and encouraged to explore and build on the latest innovations in convergent technology.”

Participants learn about and discuss the current and future implications of evolving and innovative technologies, from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and digital health to regenerative medicine. More than 50 startups will be featured in the Innovation Lab, enabling hands-on technology demonstrations and including a startup competition.

Faculty at this year’s event includes SU co-founders Peter Diamandis and Ray Kurzweil, as well as more than 70 experts and industry leaders, including:

Next-Gen Imaging Technology - Mary Lou Jepsen, Founder & CEO Open Water

AI Meets Medicine - Anthony Chang, MD, MPH, Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Children’s Hospital of Orange County

Regenerative Medicine - Nina Tandon, Ph.D., Co-Founder, EpiBone

Technology That Knows What You Are Feeling - Poppy Crum Ph.D., Chief Scientist Dolby Labs

Biotech on the Frontier - Andrew Hessel, CEO, Humane Genomics and Nanotechnology/Biotechnology Faculty, Singularity University

The Circadian Code - Satchin Panda Ph.D., Professor, Salk Institute

Bringing Healthcare Systems into the Future - John Halamka, MD, MS, Chief Information Officer, Beth Israel Hospital & Dean for Technology, Harvard Medical School

AI & Deep Learning - Alan Karthikesalingam, MD, Ph.D., Google DeepMind

Neuromedicine at the Frontier - Eric Leuthardt MD Ph.D., Neurosurgeon, Washington Univ.

Patients Included - Dave DeBronkart, ePatient

Reimagining Regulatory & The Regulator - Asif Dhar, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Digital Surgery - Shafi Ahmed, MD, Professor of Surgery and Associate Dean, Barts Medical School

Future of Clinical Trials - Noah Craft, MD Ph.D., Co-founder & CEO, Science37

Deloitte is the Platinum Sponsor of the Singularity University Summits, including Exponential Medicine, Singularity University Global Summit, and SingularityU International Summits. Deloitte is also a founding member of SingularityU Netherlands.

“The changes currently taking place in healthcare are driving the industry toward large-scale disruption that is impacting both traditional and emerging players,” said Doug Beaudoin, US and global life sciences and healthcare consulting leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Deloitte is proud to collaborate with SU on Exponential Medicine, where so many of these key players will have the chance to discuss and explore their roles in the future of health.”

ABOUT EXPONENTIAL MEDICINE

Exponential Medicine is a four-day program exploring the convergence of technology and the potential impact on health and medicine. Follow Exponential Medicine on Twitter @ExponentialMed and the conference via the #xMed hashtag. The conference will be accessible via free livestreaming starting at 1 p.m. PST Nov. 4 through 1 p.m. PST Nov. 7 at ExponentialMedicine.com.

ABOUT SINGULARITY UNIVERSITY

Singularity University (SU) is a global learning and innovation community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges and build a better future for all. SU’s collaborative platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital biology. A certified benefit corporation headquartered at NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley, SU was founded in 2008 by renowned innovators Ray Kurzweil and Peter H. Diamandis with program funding from leading organizations including Google, Deloitte, and UNICEF. To learn more, visit SU.org, read the SU Blog, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @SingularityU, and download the SU App.

ABOUT DELOITTE

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

