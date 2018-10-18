Singularity University :’s Exponential Medicine Shapes the Future of Healthcare, Showcases Advances in Healthcare Technologies

The world’s experts in healthcare, technology, biopharma, and more will
convene for the eighth annual Exponential
Medicine conference (ExponentialMedicine.com),
November 4-7 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego. Exponential
Medicine is presented by Singularity
University (SU), a global community with a mission to educate,
inspire, and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to help
solve humanity’s grand challenges.
Over 70 world-class faculty,
innovative startup companies, and more than 500 selected innovators from
every facet of health and biomedicine will gather for the four-day
program to explore and leverage the convergence of fast-moving
technologies in the reinvention of health and medicine.
Exponential Medicine was founded in 2011 by Dr. Daniel Kraft, a
Stanford- and Harvard-trained physician-scientist, and SU’s Faculty
Chair of Medicine. Dr. Kraft envisioned a high-energy, bold redesign of
the medical conference, crossing silos to foster impactful healthcare
breakthroughs and advancements.
“Exponential Medicine brings together the world’s most innovative
leaders for a deep dive into the cutting edge and future of medicine,
exploring the latest developments of rapidly developing technologies and
their potential to reshape many elements of prevention, diagnosis, and
therapy around the planet,” Dr. Kraft said. “Insights, connections, and
collaborations sparked at Exponential Medicine have catalyzed many new
approaches with real impact on the world that will become mainstream in
the near future. Participants are challenged to think bigger and
encouraged to explore and build on the latest innovations in convergent
technology.”
Participants learn about and discuss the current and future implications
of evolving and innovative technologies, from artificial intelligence,
virtual reality, and digital health to regenerative medicine. More than
50 startups will be featured in the Innovation
Lab, enabling hands-on technology demonstrations and including a
startup competition.
Faculty
at this year’s event includes SU co-founders Peter Diamandis and Ray
Kurzweil, as well as more than 70 experts and industry leaders,
including:
-
Next-Gen Imaging Technology - Mary Lou Jepsen, Founder & CEO Open Water
-
AI Meets Medicine - Anthony Chang, MD, MPH, Chief Intelligence and
Innovation Officer, Children’s Hospital of Orange County
-
Regenerative Medicine - Nina Tandon, Ph.D., Co-Founder, EpiBone
-
Technology That Knows What You Are Feeling - Poppy Crum Ph.D., Chief
Scientist Dolby Labs
-
Biotech on the Frontier - Andrew Hessel, CEO, Humane Genomics and
Nanotechnology/Biotechnology Faculty, Singularity University
-
The Circadian Code - Satchin Panda Ph.D., Professor, Salk Institute
-
Bringing Healthcare Systems into the Future - John Halamka, MD, MS,
Chief Information Officer, Beth Israel Hospital & Dean for Technology,
Harvard Medical School
-
AI & Deep Learning - Alan Karthikesalingam, MD, Ph.D., Google DeepMind
-
Neuromedicine at the Frontier - Eric Leuthardt MD Ph.D., Neurosurgeon,
Washington Univ.
-
Patients Included - Dave DeBronkart, ePatient
-
Reimagining Regulatory & The Regulator - Asif Dhar, Principal,
Deloitte Consulting LLP
-
Digital Surgery - Shafi Ahmed, MD, Professor of Surgery and Associate
Dean, Barts Medical School
-
Future of Clinical Trials - Noah Craft, MD Ph.D., Co-founder & CEO,
Science37
Click
here to view the full lineup of Exponential Medicine 2018 faculty and
topics.
Deloitte is the Platinum Sponsor of the Singularity University Summits,
including Exponential Medicine, Singularity University Global Summit,
and SingularityU International Summits. Deloitte is also a founding
member of SingularityU Netherlands.
“The changes currently taking place in healthcare are driving the
industry toward large-scale disruption that is impacting both
traditional and emerging players,” said Doug Beaudoin, US and global
life sciences and healthcare consulting leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP.
“Deloitte is proud to collaborate with SU on Exponential Medicine, where
so many of these key players will have the chance to discuss and explore
their roles in the future of health.”
For information on SU programs and events, visit www.su.org.
ABOUT EXPONENTIAL MEDICINE
Exponential Medicine is a four-day program exploring the convergence of
technology and the potential impact on health and medicine. Follow
Exponential Medicine on Twitter @ExponentialMed and
the conference via the #xMed hashtag. The conference will be accessible
via free livestreaming starting at 1 p.m. PST Nov. 4 through 1 p.m. PST
Nov. 7 at ExponentialMedicine.com.
ABOUT SINGULARITY UNIVERSITY
Singularity University (SU) is a global learning and innovation
community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest
challenges and build a better future for all. SU’s collaborative
platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to
learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating
technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital
biology. A certified benefit corporation headquartered at NASA Research
Park in Silicon Valley, SU was founded in 2008 by renowned innovators
Ray Kurzweil and Peter H. Diamandis with program funding from leading
organizations including Google, Deloitte, and UNICEF. To learn more,
visit SU.org,
read the SU
Blog, join us on Facebook,
follow us on Twitter
@SingularityU, and download the SU
App.
ABOUT DELOITTE
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory
services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including more than
85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle
market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors
to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting
results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire
clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and
help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society.
Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services
network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to
them.
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK
private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member
firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are
legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as
“Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United
States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL,
their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the
United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not
be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public
accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to
learn more about our global network of member firms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005979/en/