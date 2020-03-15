Log in
Sinic : ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

03/15/2020 | 06:17pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

新 力 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2103)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Year") and other information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a significant increase of not less than 320% in the net profit attributable to shareholders for the Year as compared to that for the previous year. The increase in net profit for the Year was primarily attributable to the increase in the average selling price and total gross floor area of properties delivered by the Group during the Year.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the Group's consolidated annual results for the Year, the information contained in this announcement is only based on information currently available to the Board and the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Year, and is not based on any figures or information audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Therefore, the above information is subject to adjustments and may be different from the audited final results of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the consolidated annual results announcement of the Group for the Year, which is expected to be published in late March 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

ZHANG Yuanlin

Co-Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, Mr. CHEN Kai, Mr. SHE Runting and Ms. TU Jing as executive Directors, and Mr. TAM Chi Choi, Mr. AU YEUNG Po Fung and Mr. LIU Xin as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Sinic Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 22:16:00 UTC
