Sinic : ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

新 力 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2103)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Year") and other information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a significant increase of not less than 320% in the net profit attributable to shareholders for the Year as compared to that for the previous year. The increase in net profit for the Year was primarily attributable to the increase in the average selling price and total gross floor area of properties delivered by the Group during the Year.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the Group's consolidated annual results for the Year, the information contained in this announcement is only based on information currently available to the Board and the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Year, and is not based on any figures or information audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Therefore, the above information is subject to adjustments and may be different from the audited final results of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the consolidated annual results announcement of the Group for the Year, which is expected to be published in late March 2020.