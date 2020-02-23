|
Sinic : PROPOSED ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES
02/23/2020 | 06:54pm EST
Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited
新 力 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Island with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2103)
PROPOSED ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES
THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes.
Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among others, market conditions and investors' interest. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, the interest rate, the payment date and certain other terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue are yet to be finalised. Upon finalising the terms of the Notes, it is expected that Guotai Junan International, BOC International, UBS, Haitong International, Barclays, CCB International, CMB International, HeungKong Financial, Orient Securities, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Company will enter into the Purchase Agreement.
The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees are being offered outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.
No PRIIPs KID - No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.
LISTING
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Notes, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any).
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set forth below unless the context requires otherwise:
|
"Barclays"
|
Barclays Bank PLC
|
"Board"
|
the board of Directors of the Company
|
"BOC International"
|
BOCI Asia Limited
|
"CCB International"
|
CCB International Capital Limited
|
"CMB International"
|
CMB International Capital Limited
|
"Company"
|
Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited, an exempted
|
|
company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands
|
|
with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the
|
|
Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2103)
|
"Directors"
|
the directors of the Company
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"Guotai Junan International"
|
Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
"Haitong International"
|
Haitong International Securities Company Limited
|
"HeungKong Financial"
|
Heung Kong Securities Limited
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
|
"JV Subsidiary Guarantees"
|
limited recourse guarantees given by the JV Subsidiary
|
|
Guarantors on the Notes
|
"JV Subsidiary Guarantors"
|
certain subsidiaries of the Company, other than the Subsidiary
|
|
Guarantors, that guarantee the Company's obligations under
|
|
the Notes
|
"Notes"
|
the guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate
|
|
notes to be issued by the Company
|
"Orient Securities"
|
Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong,
|
|
Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the
|
|
purpose of this announcement
|
"Proposed Notes Issue"
|
the proposed issue of the Notes by the Company
|
"Purchase Agreement"
|
the agreement proposed to be entered into by and among
|
|
Guotai Junan International, BOC International, UBS,
|
|
Haitong International, Barclays, CCB International, CMB
|
|
International, HeungKong Financial, Orient Securities, the
|
|
Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors in relation to the
|
|
Proposed Notes Issue
|
"Securities Act"
|
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
|
"SGX-ST"
|
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"Subsidiary Guarantees"
|
the guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors
|
|
in respect of the Notes
|
"Subsidiary Guarantors"
|
certain existing subsidiaries of the Company which provide
|
|
guarantees for the Notes
|
"U.S. Dollars" or "US$"
|
United States dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United
|
|
States
|
"UBS"
|
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch (UBS AG is incorporated in
|
|
Switzerland with limited liability)
|
"United States"
|
the United States of America
|
|
By order of the Board of Directors
|
|
Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited
|
|
ZHANG Yuanlin
|
|
Chairman
|
Hong Kong, 24 February 2020
|
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, Mr. SHE Runting and Ms. TU Jing as executive Directors, and Mr. TAM Chi Choi, Mr. AU YEUNG Po Fung and Mr. LIU Xin as independent non-executive Directors.
