Sinic : PROPOSED ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, the Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

新 力 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Island with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2103)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES