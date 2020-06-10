Sinn Féin : 20,000 beef and sheep farmers must be supported - Sheerin

10 June, 2020

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said the Agriculture Minister must ensure the north's 20,000 sheep and beef farmers are properly supported during the Covid19 crisis.

The Mid Ulster MLA was commenting after the Assembly backed a Sinn Féin motion calling on the Minister to include hill farmers in the £25m Covid19 Support Scheme.

Emma Sheerin said:

'Our farmers are facing huge challenges as a result of the current health pandemic.

'The closure of hotels and restaurants has led to a reduction in demand and a collapse in prices. And at the same time cost of feed and fertiliser has risen.

'There are 20,000 beef and sheep farmers in the north, and it is they who will be hardest hit.

'I welcome the support of the Assembly for our motion calling on the Agriculture Minister to properly fund our sheep and beef farmers through the £25m scheme announced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

'As farmers face the prospect of the looming Brexit and the severe, it is essential this funding should go where it is most needed - the Agriculture Minister must heed the wishes of the Assembly before any scheme is finalised.'