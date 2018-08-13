Sinn Féin : Chronic levels of litter and illegal dumping in our society – Brian Stanley TD

13 August, 2018 - by Brian Stanley TD

Sinn Féin's Environment spokesperson Brian Stanley TD has said that a report which was conducted by An Taisce, highlighting that shockingly only 8% of Irish waters were judged 'clean' is yet another indication of the chronic levels of litter and illegal dumping in our society.

Deputy Stanley said:

'This report covered beaches, rivers and harbours around the State with just one beach, Salthill in Galway deemed to be 'clean'.

'It indicates yet again that the current policy for waste management is flawed, and ineffective, and that a new approach is required.

'There is a huge problem with plastics in our oceans in rivers and litter pollution is having a horrific effect on our environment.

'The report shows the high level of litter was unpleasant for tourists, so for a State so reliant on tourism it further compounds the urgent need for change in how we deal with waste.

'We need a holistic approach to how we deal with litter and waste. Reduce reuse and recycle, should be at the centre of waste policy as well as specific new initiatives such as a deposit return scheme, which Sinn Féin have put forward a bill last year to establish such a scheme.

'We also need to reduce waste at source, putting obligations on manufactures to stop producing needless packaging in the first instance.'