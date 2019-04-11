Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sinn Féin : Data cartel culture around processing persists without beef – Senator Conway-Walsh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

11 April, 2019 - by Rose Conway-Walsh

Sinn Féin Senator Rose Conway-Walsh has said that without data around beef processing prices being released, the idea of a cartel operating among processors simply cannot be ruled out.

The Mayo Senator was speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Food and Agriculture at which the future of the beef sector was examined.

Senator Conway-Walsh said:

'Many small farmers, especially in Mayo, are not getting a fair or stable price for beef. Many of them cannot switch to dairy farming, where milk prices are fixed by the EU.

'The mismatch between the price that farmers are getting and the retail price of beef needs to be investigated.

'The fact that all processors seem to be offering the same price, only breeds suspicion that a cartel culture exists among the major processors.

'The data is held by the Department of Agriculture. This data should be released so that the Consumer Protection Commission can conduct a proper investigation.

'The four movement rule is also affecting the price that farmers get for cattle that have been moved location more than four times. This rule needs to be scrapped.

'The massive increases in insurance premiums are already the subject of scrutiny by the Oireachtas and the key to getting explanations for the increases is data.

'We must access and make public all relevant data.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 17:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pUK business uncertainty 'through the roof' - BoE's Carney
RE
01:59pCURRENCIES : British Pound Holds Support At 200-day Moving Average As U.K. Scores Brexit Extension
DJ
01:53pWall St treads water ahead of big bank earnings
RE
01:53pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau in Washington, D.C., to Promote Canada's Economic Plan and Participate in G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings
PU
01:51pHOW TO SAY THE 'R-WORD' : bank executives grapple with recession talk
RE
01:46pAvenatti, lawyer known as Trump foe, indicted for financial crimes
RE
01:38pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Colleagues Reintroduce Legislation to Remove Unnecessary Restrictions on LNG Exports
PU
01:38pIFBF VIDEO : Wheat looking good
PU
01:33pSINN FÉIN : Data cartel culture around processing persists without beef – Senator Conway-Walsh
PU
01:32pFrance to vote against opening of trade talks between EU and U.S. - Elysee official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Stocks rise with U.S. Treasuries and dollar index
2INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, ASML, Lufthansa, Facebook
5BAYER AG : BAYER : French court finds Bayer's Monsanto liable for farmer's sickness

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About