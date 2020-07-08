Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sinn Féin : Delivering a fair and sustainable economic recovery for workers and SMEs must be top of cabinet agenda - Louise O'Reilly TD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:04am BST

8 July, 2020 - by Louise O'Reilly TD

Speaking ahead of today's first meeting of the of the new cabinet Committee on Economic Recovery and Investment, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O'Reilly said that delivering a fair and sustainable economic recovery for workers and SMEs must be top of their agenda.

Teachta O'Reilly said: 'Workers and many small and medium-sized enterprises have faced and continue to face unprecedented challenges as a result of Covid-19, and the extraordinary public health measures undertaken to protect people from the virus.

'Certain sectors have been more vulnerable to the impact of Covid-19 such as the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.

'As a result, firms in these sectors have faced substantial cashflow problems, the resolution of which will determine their capacity to withstand the current crisis and operate successfully as they reopen.

'Liquidity supports and access to credit lines are essential in assisting SMEs in the coming months.

'In the weeks and months since Covid-19 brought society and the economy to a standstill, there have been attempts by the caretaker government to provide these liquidity supports and credit lines.

'Unfortunately, these supports have proven to be generally inaccessible and ineffectual to SMEs and their needs; a new approach is clearly needed.

'It is incredibly important that credit and working capital is made available to SMEs, but it is equally important that it is accessible.

'While a significant amount of money has been made available, the application of commercial level interest rates to government loans has made many of the loan schemes unattractive to SMEs.

'Furthermore, there are significant issues surrounding banks using the same risk assessment for loans as if government weren't guaranteeing loans, thus leaving thousands of SMEs unable to access loans or credit.

'These and many other issues surrounding the working of the different government schemes have been pointed out by both Sinn Féin and SMEs and their representative groups.

'The longer they go unaddressed, the more it looks as if government policy is to say they are providing funding for SMEs but make it virtually inaccessible.

'Rectifying the issues with such schemes, streamlining access to working capital, and delivering a fair and sustainable economic recovery for workers and SMEs must therefore be top of the agenda for the cabinet Committee on Economic Recovery and Investment.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 02:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aLampard says Pulisic has raised his game at Chelsea
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aAs draw of city life faded for non-college workers, Blacks and Latinos were squeezed hardest
RE
12:02aPence says U.S. to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok
RE
12:02aU.S. probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources
RE
07/07Scotland threatens to defy UK's post-Brexit legislation - FT
RE
07/07China to auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on July 10
RE
07/07Data shows companies that raised funds in 2020 also approved for U.S. PPP loans
RE
07/07NO USE ANALYSING JUVE'S 'TOTAL BLACKOUT' AGAINST MILAN : Sarri
RE
07/07Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, central bank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
2Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Mobileye and WILLER Partner on Self-Driving Mobility Solutions for Japan, Southeas..
4GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders Entitlement Offer
5FITBIT, INC. : FITBIT : How to Get More Mindful Right Now
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group