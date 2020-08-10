Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sinn Féin : Kildare Covid numbers exposing the fault lines in society - Réada Cronin TD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:14pm EDT

10 August, 2020 - by Réada Cronin TD

Réada Cronin TD says the high Covid-19 numbers in Kildare are exposing the fault lines in society and that how we are working and living in the 21st century is unsustainable for too many.

Deputy Cronin added that the high infection rate raises serious questions about the standards the community is prepared to tolerate and the blind eye it is willing to extend to working and living conditions of vulnerable people, many of them migrants to the country.

Teachta Cronin said:

'The high Covid-19 numbers in Kildare are showing how unsustainably we are living. In food production, it is simply not possible to maximise profits and worker-numbers simultaneously at a time of pandemic, when we are all supposed to be keeping each other safe and well.

'Clearly, some of the workers involved in these high-infection rates live in difficult physical circumstances. Workers are people. They are not statistics. We cannot go on exploiting people like this in the name of profit.

'We must pay people a decent wage for decent day's work. We must encourage the collegiate, the co-operative. We must allow them time off when they are unwell especially in this global crisis.

' Instead, we have people saying they are going to work sick and infected for fear of losing a day's pay. It is unconscionable that people cannot rely on sick-pay in these circumstances.

'Covid in Kildare is a classic case of 'nobody is safe until everybody is safe'. So even if people are not motivated by concern for others in demanding change to working and living conditions, they will be motivated by concern for themselves.

'These are conditions people protested against in the time of the Lock Out, and here we are over 100 years later tolerating similar situations where workers feel pressurised and exploited.

'How can we call ourselves a modern, progressive republic if people are going to work sick and infected in a global crisis because they are simply afraid? It's the kind of fear you'd associate with working in the Third World. Not in a young country with a seat on the UN Security Council.

'Fine Gael has overseen a landlordism in housing and an old-fashioned, aren't-you-lucky-to-have-a-job mentality when it comes to our workers. Fianna Fáil and the Greens show themselves to be no better. This is no to treat working people in the 21st century. Workers have rights. Employers have responsibilities.

'We must have respect for our workers - all our workers - with decent pay for decent work. In the Covid19 situation workers must feel supported not penalised. Anything less will spread the virus not only in those plants but across the community. We, each of us, keeps the other safe.'

'I am calling on the Government to act immediately to avert a virus crisis in Kildare. Any virus measures for our community must be health driven not politics driven. Kildare people are sensible and responsible. We will do and abide by what is right for the community. All the community. Together.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 19:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pWhite House announces spectrum auction to fuel 5G growth
RE
03:34pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Alexei Overchuk holds Russian-Cypriot talks
PU
03:30pWhite House announces spectrum auction in 2021 to fuel 5G growth
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pMerkel to visit Macron at summer residence around Aug 20 -source
RE
03:14pSINN FÉIN : Kildare Covid numbers exposing the fault lines in society - Réada Cronin TD
PU
03:12pDollar gains after weeks of losses as investors focus on U.S. aid package
RE
03:09pTrump lawyers keep up fight against tax records subpoena, plan new legal move
RE
03:03pFrench hospitals see first rise in COVID-19 patients since end of lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter
5SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group