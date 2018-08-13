Sinn Féin : McAleer echoes stark agriculture warning over ‘No Deal’ Brexit

13 August, 2018 - by Declan McAleer

A stark warning from farmers and meat processors over a 'no deal' Brexit is further evidence of the devastating consequences it will have here, Sinn Féin Agriculture Spokesperson Declan McAleer MLA has said.

The West Tyrone MLA was commenting after the Ulster Famers Union and the NI Meat Exporters Association came together to warn that a no-deal Brexit would be 'disastrous'.

He said: 'The warning from the UFU and NIMEA is stark and further evidence of the devastating consequences that this Tory government, supported by the DUP, is prepared to force on the people of the North.

'They have warned that producers could face tariffs of up to 60% and risk losing access to key markets while also seeing the domestic market being flooded with cheap food.

'Such a scenario would be catastrophic for our agri-food industry which is a key driver of our overall economy.

'Unfortunately, it has become more likely as a result of Theresa May's capitulation to the DUP's refusal to countenance separate arrangements for the North.

'However, with the Brexit negotiations reaching a critical stage, it is crucial that the Irish Government and the EU27 continue to heed the kind of warnings we are hearing from our agriculture sector and ensure that the north does not become collateral damage in this reckless agenda.'