Sinn Féin : Nature friendly farming should be encouraged to preserve environment’ - Brady

29 August, 2018 - by Mickey Brady

Following a visit to the Best family farm in Poyntzpass Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has said farming must be underpinned by environmentally sustainable policies which promote farming methods that preserve the environment.

Speaking following the visit, the Newry Armagh MP said:

'Today I met with Nature Matters, The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Simon Best to discuss the challenges and the opportunities which exist in combining sustainability with quality food production.

'The environment is an important factor for all those who share the countryside and it is vital that we protect and preserve it. Farmers should be seeking to be productive while also protecting natural habitats and aiming to reduce reliance on chemical resources.

'Much of our environmental policy and legislation has been driven by the EU and agriculture faces specific challenges from Brexit.

'It is vital that safeguards are put in place to protect our environment, our farming and agri food sectors and to maintain cross-border commerce and co-operation.'