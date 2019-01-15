15 January, 2019 - by Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin Agricultural spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has described the news that Turkey has suspended live exports of cattle as 'a further setback for Irish beef farmers.'

Deputy Kenny said;

'Live exports is a very important part of the Irish beef sector and it will be a huge loss to farmers bringing cattle to market.

'There will be a noticeable loss of buyers for the export market around rings in markets up and down the country.

'I have previously called on the Minister to develop more export markets to ensure there is some competition for Irish meat factory cartel.

'I will be raising this again with the Minister as action needs to be taken to ensure Irish beef farmers are protected especially with Brexit coming down the tracks.'