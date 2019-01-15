Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sinn Féin : Turkey suspending live exports of cattle "a further setback for Irish beef farmers" - Martin Kenny TD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:24pm EST

15 January, 2019 - by Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin Agricultural spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has described the news that Turkey has suspended live exports of cattle as 'a further setback for Irish beef farmers.'

Deputy Kenny said;

'Live exports is a very important part of the Irish beef sector and it will be a huge loss to farmers bringing cattle to market.

'There will be a noticeable loss of buyers for the export market around rings in markets up and down the country.

'I have previously called on the Minister to develop more export markets to ensure there is some competition for Irish meat factory cartel.

'I will be raising this again with the Minister as action needs to be taken to ensure Irish beef farmers are protected especially with Brexit coming down the tracks.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 19:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Poverty in Latin America Remained Steady in 2017, but Extreme Poverty Increased to the Highest Level since 2008, while Inequality has Fallen Notably since 2000
PU
02:52pBest U.S. fund managers of '18 buying healthcare, pot stocks as market wobbles
RE
02:42pSHOE RETAILER PAYLESS TO EXPLORE OPTIONS, INCLUDING SALE : sources
RE
02:42pShares of Italian Banks Slide as ECB Calls for Bad-Loans Protection
DJ
02:34pStocks rise on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips on data
RE
02:31pStocks rise on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips on data
RE
02:29pStocks rise on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips on data
RE
02:28pGlobal debt ticks up, just shy of record high - IIF
RE
02:24pSINN FÉIN : Turkey suspending live exports of cattle "a further setback for Irish beef farmers" - Martin Kenny TD
PU
02:24pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : DOE Announces $6 Million for University-Based Turbines Research and Development Projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.