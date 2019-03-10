Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sinn Féin : message of Rights, Equality & Irish Unity won't be silenced - Hazzard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

10 March, 2019 - by Chris Hazzard

Sinn Féin's Chris Hazzard MP has criticised the DUP's Jim Wells MLA for attempting to shout down a Sinn Féin election rally in Ballynahinch today.

A crowd of loyalist protestors - including Mr Wells and other DUP & UUP elected representatives travelled from as far away as Lisburn & Castlereagh to shout abuse at Sinn Féin representatives and members of the local community in Ballynahinch.

Mr Hazzard said:

'Sinn Féin's Marianne Cleary is aiming to make history in this year's local government election by becoming the first ever woman elected to Newry, Mourne & Down Council for the Rowallane area.

'With that in mind Sinn Féin gathered in Ballynahinch this afternoon to hold an election rally before canvassing local residents in the Co Down market-town.

'Despite the barrage of sectarian abuse and personal vitriol that was aimed at Marianne, it was encouraging to receive such a warm reception from the local community on our canvass where our message of equality, rights and Irish unity was well received.

'Sinn Féin will not be deterred by Jim Wells or anyone else from bringing that message to the electorate throughout Co Down.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 10 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 20:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39pBOE tells some UK lenders to triple amount of liquid assets before Brexit - FT
RE
05:00pSINN FÉIN : message of Rights, Equality & Irish Unity won't be silenced - Hazzard
PU
04:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Retail Sales, Chinese Economic Data and More
DJ
04:01pTrump to Request $8.6 Billion for Border Wall in 2020 Budget -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:25pNOC NATIONAL OIL : German companies express interest in Libyan oil and gas sector
PU
02:25pGORDON COUNTY GA : 12/18/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes
PU
02:18pTrump Kept Allies at Bay in China Trade Talks
DJ
02:11pNASA's 2020 Budget Request Aims to Speed Lunar Exploration -- Update
DJ
02:02pEXCLUSIVE : In budget, Trump to ask Congress for $8.6 billion for border wall
RE
01:50pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN family mourns the victims of Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines Crash
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Northern Ireland firms warn of economic, social risks from no-deal Brexit
2MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. : MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Nvidia offers bid for Israeli chip firm Mellanox
3INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies
4Oil majors strut into Houston for annual energy conference
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.