Sinn Féin : message of Rights, Equality & Irish Unity won't be silenced - Hazzard

10 March, 2019 - by Chris Hazzard

Sinn Féin's Chris Hazzard MP has criticised the DUP's Jim Wells MLA for attempting to shout down a Sinn Féin election rally in Ballynahinch today.

A crowd of loyalist protestors - including Mr Wells and other DUP & UUP elected representatives travelled from as far away as Lisburn & Castlereagh to shout abuse at Sinn Féin representatives and members of the local community in Ballynahinch.

Mr Hazzard said:

'Sinn Féin's Marianne Cleary is aiming to make history in this year's local government election by becoming the first ever woman elected to Newry, Mourne & Down Council for the Rowallane area.

'With that in mind Sinn Féin gathered in Ballynahinch this afternoon to hold an election rally before canvassing local residents in the Co Down market-town.

'Despite the barrage of sectarian abuse and personal vitriol that was aimed at Marianne, it was encouraging to receive such a warm reception from the local community on our canvass where our message of equality, rights and Irish unity was well received.

'Sinn Féin will not be deterred by Jim Wells or anyone else from bringing that message to the electorate throughout Co Down.'