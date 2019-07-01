Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sino Agro Food : Proposed Tender Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Clarifies that offer has not yet commenced

July 1, 2019

GUANGZHOU, China-- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF | OSE: SIAF-ME), a company focused on high protein food including seafood and cattle ('SIAF'), on June 27, 2019, filed a Form S-4 with the SEC, relating to a proposed offering to exchange up to 1,000,000 shares of Series G Preferred Stock for shares of the SIAF's Common Stock. This offering has not yet commenced and no tenders will be accepted until such time as the offer has commenced.

Preferred Share Offerings

The number of shares of Common Stock required for submission in exchange for one share of Series G Preferred Stock will be determined by the market price of the common stock calculated by the average closing price for the three days before the expiration date. One share of Series G Preferred Stock will be exchanged for such number of shares of Common Stock having a market price equal to $27.00. The offering commencement date will not occur until after the SEC has declared both this registration statement on S-4 and the related registration statement on S-1 effective, which cannot be guaranteed. The expiration date of this exchange offer will be at least 20 business days after the commencement of the exchange offer.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Investor Relations

Peter Grossman

+1 (775) 901-0344

info@sinoagrofood.com

Nordic Countries

+46 (0) 760 495 88

Disclaimer

Sino Agro Food Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16pCorrection to Coke Can Launch Rival to Monster Energy Drink
DJ
04:16pASRC INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Acquires Environmental Quality Management
BU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16pGlobal Automotive Purge Valve Market 2019-2023| Advanced Simulation Techniques in Evaporation Emission Control Systems to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
04:15pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of July 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. – RICK
GL
04:15pDHI TELECOM : Acquires Trinus for its Market Share of Mobile WiFi in Latin America
BU
04:15pWESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:15pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of July 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. – CBL
GL
04:14pBRIDGESTONE : to attend the program presentation of 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge; 53 teams from 24 countries entries from Darwin to Adelaide on October 13-20
AQ
04:14pBOEING : 150 escape death as Boeing 737-400 lands without wheels
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About