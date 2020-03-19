Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sino American Silicon Products : SAS 2019 EPS NT$3.86 Both Gross Profit and Net Profit Hit Record High Highest Dividend NT$5 Per Share Since 2011

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT

SAS 2019 EPS NT$3.86 Both Gross Profit and Net Profit Hit Record High Highest Dividend NT$5 Per Share Since 2011(2020/03/19)

Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) today (3/19) held the Board meeting and approved 2019 financial results. SAS 2019 consolidated revenue totaled NT$ 65.51 billion with YoY -5.4%; gross profit NT$19.26 billion with YoY +3.4%; operating income NT$13.51 billion with YoY +2.6%; net profit before tax NT$13.92 billion with YoY +4.5%; net income after tax NT$8.89 billion with YoY +3%; net income after tax attributed to the parent company NT$2.24 billion with YoY +15.3%; 2019 EPS after tax reached NT$3.86, increasing NT$0.5 per share from NT$3.36 in 2018. Though the onerous contract provision on the solar polysilicon LTA totaled NT$4.35 billion loss SAS made in 2019 Q2 has impact its earning, with the contribution by its semiconductor subsidiary, GlobalWafers (GWC), SAS' financial performance is enhanced. GWC 2019 consolidated revenue achieved NT$58.09 billion, net income attributed to the parent company was NT$13.64 billion and EPS reached NT$31.35!

Impacted by the trade tension and geopolitical conflicts, same as semiconductor industry and automotive industry, solar market has been through severe downturn as well. Nevertheless, SAS mitigated risks and overcame the challenges by dedication in niche products and flexibly regulating capacity, as well as accelerating business transformation to create better operating performance. Moreover, GWC' solid contribution helped to underpin SAS' business. In 2019, GWC reached the second highest revenue and the operating profit, gross profit, net income and EPS were all BEST-EVER! SAS also brought out the best gross profit and net income in all times!

Today's board meeting also approved 2019 cash dividend distribution of NT$5 per share via earning and capital surplus to shareholders, the highest dividend since 2011 demonstrates SAS' commitment to share its earning with shareholders by maintaining the steady dividend policy. Besides, 2020 Annual General Shareholder Meeting will be convened at 9:00 a.m. on June 24 in HsinChu Science Park Life Hub, Taiwan.

Since the discovery in Lunar New Year in 2020, it is predictable that the wide-spreading of COVID-19 would affect transportations, material supply etc in the near future. SAS will closely and continuously monitors how COVID-19 impacts the industry globally.

The widening climate change urges the green energy to be the future power. With Taiwanese government's strong advocate on clean energy policy, the solar PV installation is assumed to keep increasing this year. At the same time, SAS will keep aggressively researching and developing smart grid and solar power station to grasp better opportunity of obtaining profit.

Back to News

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aPJSC MECHEL : Mechel Reports 2019 Operational Results
EQ
05:18aIN CONSTRUCTION : Free Inspection & Maintenance Software to Fight Against Coronavirus
AQ
05:18aSYNDICATE BANK : Bhanu Srivastav's novel "Hacker 404 Happiness Not Found" debuts as best-seller, Selling 21,000+ copies in 30 days
AQ
05:18aMERCK : Lynparza granted orphan drug designation in Japan for BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer
AQ
05:17aBANK HAPOALIM B M : Announces 2019 Annual Financial Results
AQ
05:16aPRESSURES ON AMAZON'S STAFF IN FRANCE UNACCEPTABLE : minister
RE
05:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Growth Rates for Distributed Generation Are Expected to Significantly Outpace that of Centralized Generation in All Regions through 2030
BU
05:14aLOOPUP : Preliminary Results 2019
PU
05:14aGLOBALDATA : Uncertainty looms over oil and gas M&A deals landscape amidst coronavirus outbreak and drop in oil prices
PU
05:14aJAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Partial Revision to 2020 Summer Schedule in Response to COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group