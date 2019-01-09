Sino American Silicon Products : SAS/GWC December Revenue Report

SAS consolidated revenue exceeds NT$6bn for the first time with full-year nearly NT$70bn
GWC achieves 12th consecutive quarterly revenue growth
Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 9, 2019 - Sino-American Products Inc. (SAS) and its subsidiary GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC) today announced their revenues for December 2018.
SAS' consolidated revenue was NT$6.07 billion, increases of 4.5% from November and 15.3% year over year. Revenue for Q4 was NT$17.7 billion, up by 2.8% on previous quarter, successfully hitting a historic new high in both monthly and quarterly revenue. SAS has accumulated NT$69.2 billion revenue for the full-year 2018, a 16.8% increase on 2017. Revenue for the solar business in December came to NT$0.87 billion, a 31% increase from November. The full year revenue for 2018 was NT$10.1 billion, a decline of 22.5% from 2017. Revenue for the semiconductor business (GWC) in 2018 totaled NT$59 billion, a 27.8% increase on 2017.
GWC's consolidated revenue for December was NT$5.2 billion, increases of 1.1% from November and 20.9% year over year, recording a second high of all time as well as a quarterly new high, the 12th consecutive growth in Q4 2018. Consolidated revenue for the full year 2018 totaled NT$59 billion which injected income contribution to parent company SAS up to 85.3%, a remarkable increase of 27.8% on 2017.
