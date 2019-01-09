Log in
Sino American Silicon Products : SAS/GWC December Revenue Report

01/09/2019 | 04:39am EST

SAS consolidated revenue exceeds NT$6bn for the first time with full-year nearly NT$70bn
GWC achieves 12th consecutive quarterly revenue growth

Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 9, 2019 - Sino-American Products Inc. (SAS) and its subsidiary GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC) today announced their revenues for December 2018.
SAS' consolidated revenue was NT$6.07 billion, increases of 4.5% from November and 15.3% year over year. Revenue for Q4 was NT$17.7 billion, up by 2.8% on previous quarter, successfully hitting a historic new high in both monthly and quarterly revenue. SAS has accumulated NT$69.2 billion revenue for the full-year 2018, a 16.8% increase on 2017. Revenue for the solar business in December came to NT$0.87 billion, a 31% increase from November. The full year revenue for 2018 was NT$10.1 billion, a decline of 22.5% from 2017. Revenue for the semiconductor business (GWC) in 2018 totaled NT$59 billion, a 27.8% increase on 2017.

GWC's consolidated revenue for December was NT$5.2 billion, increases of 1.1% from November and 20.9% year over year, recording a second high of all time as well as a quarterly new high, the 12th consecutive growth in Q4 2018. Consolidated revenue for the full year 2018 totaled NT$59 billion which injected income contribution to parent company SAS up to 85.3%, a remarkable increase of 27.8% on 2017.

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:38:01 UTC
