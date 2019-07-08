Sino American Silicon Products : SAS June 2019 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 8, 2019 - SAS today announced its revenue for June 2019. On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2019 was NT$5.75 billion, an increase of 3.89% from May 2019 and an increase of 0.31% year over year. Revenue for the solar business was NT$0.62 billion, an increase of 0.60% from May 2019 and a decrease of 14.15% year over year.

Consolidated revenue for Q2 2019 was NT$16.65 billion, a decrease of 4.85% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 3.77% year over year. Consolidated revenue for the first half 2019 totaled NT$34.16 billion, a slight decline of 0.1% year over year.

The semiconductor subsidiary company, GlobalWafers' revenue for June 2019 was NT$5.12 billion, an increase of 4.31% from May 2019 and an increase of 2.37% year over year.

Consolidated revenue of GlobalWafers for Q2 2019 came to NT$14.69 billion, a decrease of 5.75% from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.27% year over year. Consolidated revenue for the first half 2019 totaled NT$30.28 billion, an increase of 7.10% year over year.

