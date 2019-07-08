Sino American Silicon Products : SAS June 2019 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 8, 2019 - SAS today announced its revenue for June 2019. On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2019 was NT$5.75 billion, an increase of 3.89% from May 2019 and an increase of 0.31% year over year. Revenue for the solar business was NT$0.62 billion, an increase of 0.60% from May 2019 and a decrease of 14.15% year over year.
Consolidated revenue for Q2 2019 was NT$16.65 billion, a decrease of 4.85% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 3.77% year over year. Consolidated revenue for the first half 2019 totaled NT$34.16 billion, a slight decline of 0.1% year over year.
The semiconductor subsidiary company, GlobalWafers' revenue for June 2019 was NT$5.12 billion, an increase of 4.31% from May 2019 and an increase of 2.37% year over year.
Consolidated revenue of GlobalWafers for Q2 2019 came to NT$14.69 billion, a decrease of 5.75% from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.27% year over year. Consolidated revenue for the first half 2019 totaled NT$30.28 billion, an increase of 7.10% year over year.
Disclaimer
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:52:02 UTC