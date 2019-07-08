Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sino American Silicon Products : SAS June 2019 Revenue Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:53am EDT

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 8, 2019 - SAS today announced its revenue for June 2019. On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2019 was NT$5.75 billion, an increase of 3.89% from May 2019 and an increase of 0.31% year over year. Revenue for the solar business was NT$0.62 billion, an increase of 0.60% from May 2019 and a decrease of 14.15% year over year.
Consolidated revenue for Q2 2019 was NT$16.65 billion, a decrease of 4.85% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 3.77% year over year. Consolidated revenue for the first half 2019 totaled NT$34.16 billion, a slight decline of 0.1% year over year.

The semiconductor subsidiary company, GlobalWafers' revenue for June 2019 was NT$5.12 billion, an increase of 4.31% from May 2019 and an increase of 2.37% year over year.
Consolidated revenue of GlobalWafers for Q2 2019 came to NT$14.69 billion, a decrease of 5.75% from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.27% year over year. Consolidated revenue for the first half 2019 totaled NT$30.28 billion, an increase of 7.10% year over year.

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15aCustom Media Launches Mansion Global in Japan
BU
03:15aTRANSCANNA : Acquires The GoodFellas Group, LLC
EQ
03:13aNASDAQ : Semi-Annual Review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index
PU
03:13aWOOLWORTHS : reaffirms commitment to Reconciliation
PU
03:13aSUCCESSFUL TRADE FAIR PRESENTATION : increased demand for laser cooling systems made by termotek
PU
03:11aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
03:10aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
03:10aTransCanna Acquires The GoodFellas Group, LLC
NE
03:09aOil prices edge up; gains capped as investors eye global risks
RE
03:08aHORIZON DISCOVERY : SMARTvector platform supports Celyad IND filing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise as 18,000 global job cuts begin
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About