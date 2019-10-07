Sino American Silicon Products : SAS and GWC September 2019 Revenue Report

SAS and GWC September 2019 Revenue Report(2019/10/07)
Hsinchu , Taiwan, October 7, 2019 - SAS today announced its revenue for September 2019. On a consolidated basis,revenue for September 2019 was NT$5.70 billion, an increase of 6.6% from August 2019 and an increase of 2.6% fromSeptember 2018, which including NT$0.65 billion revenue contribution from solar business unit, an increase of 14.0%from August 2019, and an increase of 18.3% from September 2018. Third quarter consolidated revenue was NT$16.11 billion, a decrease of 3.3% compared to second quarter 2019, and a decrease of 6.8% compared to third quarter 2018.Solar businessrevenue was NT$1.8 billion for the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 8.1% compared to second quarter 2019, a decrease of14.7% compared to third quarter 2018.
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), its semiconductor subsidiary also reported its consolidated revenue for September 2019 was NT$5.05 billion,an increase of 5.8 % from August 2019 and an increase of 0.8% from September 2018.Third quarter revenue was NT$14.30billion , a decreaseof 2.7% compared to second quarter 2019 , a decrease of 5.7% compared to third quarter 2018.
The overall performance of this year, SAS group accumulative consolidated revenue was NT$50.27 billion as of September 30, 2019, a decreaseof 2.3% year-over-year. The subsidiary company GWC's accumulative consolidated revenue was NT$44.59 billion as of September 30, 2019, anincrease of 2.6% year-over-year.
Back to News
Disclaimer
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 08:11:04 UTC