Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sino American Silicon Products : SAS and GWC September 2019 Revenue Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:12am EDT

SAS and GWC September 2019 Revenue Report(2019/10/07)

Hsinchu , Taiwan, October 7, 2019 - SAS today announced its revenue for September 2019. On a consolidated basis,revenue for September 2019 was NT$5.70 billion, an increase of 6.6% from August 2019 and an increase of 2.6% fromSeptember 2018, which including NT$0.65 billion revenue contribution from solar business unit, an increase of 14.0%from August 2019, and an increase of 18.3% from September 2018. Third quarter consolidated revenue was NT$16.11 billion, a decrease of 3.3% compared to second quarter 2019, and a decrease of 6.8% compared to third quarter 2018.Solar businessrevenue was NT$1.8 billion for the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 8.1% compared to second quarter 2019, a decrease of14.7% compared to third quarter 2018.

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), its semiconductor subsidiary also reported its consolidated revenue for September 2019 was NT$5.05 billion,an increase of 5.8 % from August 2019 and an increase of 0.8% from September 2018.Third quarter revenue was NT$14.30billion , a decreaseof 2.7% compared to second quarter 2019 , a decrease of 5.7% compared to third quarter 2018.

The overall performance of this year, SAS group accumulative consolidated revenue was NT$50.27 billion as of September 30, 2019, a decreaseof 2.3% year-over-year. The subsidiary company GWC's accumulative consolidated revenue was NT$44.59 billion as of September 30, 2019, anincrease of 2.6% year-over-year.

Back to News

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 08:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
04:27aGREENE KING : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc
PU
04:27aSPECTRACURE PUBL : to the Premier Segment of First North Growth Market
AQ
04:25aGEPCO : 46 pilferers of electricity held
AQ
04:23aPropertyGuru's Australia IPO may raise up to $257 mln
RE
04:22aDE LA RUE : CEO appointment and reorganisation update
PU
04:22aGEM DIAMONDS : unaffected by any power supply issues
PU
04:22aJAPAN POST : Progress of Acquisition of Aflac Incorporated Common Shares (acquisition of more than 5% of the outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))
PU
04:22aIRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 IN KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII : Jan Frodeno reaches for the stars – supported by Mercedes-Benz
PU
04:20aUPM KYMMENE : BlackRock's indirect shareholding in UPM has gone below the threshold of 5 per cent
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019
3SIG PLC : SIG : warns on full-year profit as construction activity craters
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC TO CUT UP TO 10,000 JOBS IN DRIVE TO SLASH COSTS: Financial Times
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group