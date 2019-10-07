Sino American Silicon Products : SAS and GWC September 2019 Revenue Report

SAS and GWC September 2019 Revenue Report(2019/10/07)

Hsinchu , Taiwan, October 7, 2019 - SAS today announced its revenue for September 2019. On a consolidated basis,revenue for September 2019 was NT$5.70 billion, an increase of 6.6% from August 2019 and an increase of 2.6% fromSeptember 2018, which including NT$0.65 billion revenue contribution from solar business unit, an increase of 14.0%from August 2019, and an increase of 18.3% from September 2018. Third quarter consolidated revenue was NT$16.11 billion, a decrease of 3.3% compared to second quarter 2019, and a decrease of 6.8% compared to third quarter 2018.Solar businessrevenue was NT$1.8 billion for the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 8.1% compared to second quarter 2019, a decrease of14.7% compared to third quarter 2018.

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), its semiconductor subsidiary also reported its consolidated revenue for September 2019 was NT$5.05 billion,an increase of 5.8 % from August 2019 and an increase of 0.8% from September 2018.Third quarter revenue was NT$14.30billion , a decreaseof 2.7% compared to second quarter 2019 , a decrease of 5.7% compared to third quarter 2018.

The overall performance of this year, SAS group accumulative consolidated revenue was NT$50.27 billion as of September 30, 2019, a decreaseof 2.3% year-over-year. The subsidiary company GWC's accumulative consolidated revenue was NT$44.59 billion as of September 30, 2019, anincrease of 2.6% year-over-year.

