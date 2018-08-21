Sino Golf : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO GOLF HOLDINGS LIMITED 順龍控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00361)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sino Golf Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the publication of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Sino Golf Holdings Limited

Huang Bangyin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Huang Bangyin, Mr. Chu Chun Man, Augustine and Mr. Wang Chuang as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Wong Hin Shek and Mr. Wei Chung-Hsiang as non-executive Directors; and (iii) Ms. Chu Yin Yin, Georgiana, Mr. Yip Tai Him, and Mr. Chan Kai Wing as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only