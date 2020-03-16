|
Sino Haijing : (1) BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC; AND (2) NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING AND PUBLICATION OF UNAUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
03/16/2020 | 08:32am EDT
MING LAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
銘 霖 控 股 有 限 公 司
(formerly known as Sino Haijing Holdings Limited 中國海景控股有限公司） (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01106)
BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC; AND
NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING AND PUBLICATION OF UNAUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR
THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ming Lam Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to update the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors on the business operations of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and the progress of financial reporting and audit works in preparation of the annual results announcement (the "Annual Results Announcement") of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019").
The Group's business operations are carried out in Hong Kong, South East Asia and most importantly, China (including Beijing city, Hefei city, Tsingtao city, Shenzhen city and Dalian city). Since late January 2020, travel restrictions and other public health measures (the "Public Health Measures") including the extension of Chinese new year holiday and quarantine requirements of travelers were imposed in various areas in China in an attempt to contain the novel Coronavirus epidemic (the "Epidemic"), as a result of which some staff of the Group were restricted from travelling or returning to work after holiday. The prolonged effect of the Epidemic and the Public Health Measures affected not only the human resources of the Group, but also the global supply chains and general economic atmosphere.
The principal activities of the Group include the production and sale of packaging products (the "Packaging Business") in China, tourism and travel industry, securities investments and money lending business, and logistic business. The Epidemic is expected to adversely impact on all the business sectors in which the Group operates, but the actual impact has yet to be quantified. The Company will continue to monitor the development of the Epidemic and its impact on the Company's operations, and make further announcement(s) as appropriate if necessary.
The Annual Results Announcement was originally scheduled to be published by the end of March 2019. The Company is still in the process of finalizing the unaudited management accounts (the "Management Accounts") of the Group for FY2019 and carrying out works which are necessary for the completion of audit procedures on the Group's financial statements for FY2019 (the "Financial Reporting and Audit Works"), to the extent that these works are not affected by the Public Health Measures. However, due to (i) the inability to conduct field works by the Group's auditor in China; (ii) the financial staff of the major subsidiaries of the Group in the PRC, particularly in the Packaging Business segment, was restricted from resuming work for smooth communication; and (iii) the difficulties to contact the key customers and suppliers of the major subsidiaries of the Group in the PRC to obtain certain confirmations, the Company currently cannot rule out the possibility that the completion of some of the Financial Reporting and Audit Works may experience delays. At present, the Company is still hopeful for the alleviation of the Epidemic and other restrictions in the near future such that the Company can finish as much of its Financial Reporting and Audit Works as we can in time. Further announcement(s) will be made in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") as and when appropriate.
However, in order to keep the Shareholders and the public informed of the Group's business operation and financial position, the Board has decided to publish the unaudited annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 31 March 2020.
The Board hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 31 March 2020, Tuesday for the following purposes:
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the announcement for the unaudited financial results of the Group to be published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
To consider the payment of final dividend, if any;
To consider the closure of the register of shareholders, if necessary; and
To consider and approve other matters, if any.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Ming Lam Holdings Limited
Li Zhenzhen
Chairman
Hong Kong, 16 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Ms. Li Zhenzhen, Mr. Lam Wai Hung, Mr. Wang Xin, Mr. Wei Liyi and Mr. Chui Kwong Kau as executive Directors; Mr. Lee Tao Wai, Mr. Lam Hoi Lun and Ms. Lee Yin Ting as independent non-executive Directors.
